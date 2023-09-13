HOBART — The candidates vying to succeed Democrat-turned-Republican Brian Snedecor as Hobart mayor have agreed to debate the issues facing the Lake County city that's home to nearly 30,000 residents.

Democratic Councilman Josh Huddlestun and independent candidate Teddian Jackson, owner of Montego Bay Grille, are set to meet at 6 p.m. Sept. 25 at the First Unitarian Church of Hobart, 497 Main St.

The debate will be moderated by Tom Maloney of Lakeshore Public Media, which also is a sponsor. The other debate sponsors are the Calumet-area League of Women Voters, Rise NWI and the Legacy Foundation.

The debate is free and open to the public. Though no political apparel, pins or signs are permitted inside the venue.

Individuals unable to attend the debate can watch a live or recorded video of the event on the Calumet-area League of Women Voters Facebook page.

