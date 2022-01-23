Hobart mulls adjusting paid time off for city employees

HOBART — City leaders are contemplating offering additional paid time off for city employees, but it isn’t yet certain if or when the days could be issued.
The City Council spent much of a recent ordinance committee meeting discussing the possibility of compensating employees with more days off.
Councilman Dan Waldrop said, “We certainly have valued employees here.” He said city leaders want to provide due compensation to all but do so without disrupting services.
“Those things typically ... turn into being overtime, and they wind up being a cost at the end of the year,” he said of providing more time off to employees.
The additional paid days off issue came about after the council in 2021 provided four additional days of personal leave for police officers and city employees who are members of the Teamsters union. It was a one-time deal, and the days had to be used last year.
The days were issued because the council wanted to provide salary increases to those employees in 2021 but were unable to do so.
“I thought it was a very generous offer of the council,” Mayor Brian Snedecor said.
Discussions resurfaced about providing the days off again and to all employees.
Snedecor said there are a variety of factors to contemplate before taking action on the proposal, including ensuring departments can handle the time off with current funding and staffing levels.
“If you overload working conditions but then you don’t beef up the budget to handle it, you’re going to have an imbalance,” he said.
The Police Department indicated it was able to handle the additional four days off last year. Officers only are permitted to take time off if it’s determined sufficient manpower is available to accommodate the request.
Snedecor also indicated that providing more time off can lead to some public opinion that departments are overstaffed.
“Sometimes people say, ‘If it’s so easy to keep giving more days, are you overstaffed, because if you can absorb those many days, then are your overstaffed in those departments?’” Snedecor said.
Councilman Josh Huddlestun said the council doesn’t run the departments. If department heads believe they can handle the days, they should be given the opportunity to do so.
Snedecor said he isn’t sure the city could accommodate more time off this year. He believes more discussion is needed with departments and union officials in the city before making a determination.