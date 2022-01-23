Hobart mulls adjusting paid time off for city employees

Snedecor said there are a variety of factors to contemplate before taking action on the proposal, including ensuring departments can handle the time off with current funding and staffing levels.

“If you overload working conditions but then you don’t beef up the budget to handle it, you’re going to have an imbalance,” he said.

The Police Department indicated it was able to handle the additional four days off last year. Officers only are permitted to take time off if it’s determined sufficient manpower is available to accommodate the request.

Snedecor also indicated that providing more time off can lead to some public opinion that departments are overstaffed.

“Sometimes people say, ‘If it’s so easy to keep giving more days, are you overstaffed, because if you can absorb those many days, then are your overstaffed in those departments?’” Snedecor said.

Councilman Josh Huddlestun said the council doesn’t run the departments. If department heads believe they can handle the days, they should be given the opportunity to do so.