HOBART — The Friends of Fred Rose Park nonprofit is hosting a nature walk in Hobart this weekend.

The event will take place Sunday at 3 p.m. at Fred Rose City Park, 400 Lake Shore Drive. Botanist Sandy O'Brien and wildlife ecologist Jen Woronecki-Ellis will lead the hike.

Fred Rose Park has about 14 acres of high-quality silt loam oak savanna; according to O'Brien, arrow leaved aster, tall coreopsis, savanna blazing star, wild golden glow, sneezeweed, woodland sunflower and more should be in bloom during the nature walk. O'Brien said the event is expected to last an hour and a half.

Friends of Fred Rose Park formed in 2014 after the city proposed turning the land into a dog park. The group advocates for the protection of the natural areas in Fred Rose Park; it became an official nonprofit in 2017. The group continues to protect the park, removing invasive species and hosting regular nature walks.

For more information about Sunday's nature walk, contact 219-743-0679.

