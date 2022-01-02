Hobart officials continue review of animal ordinance

HOBART — City leaders are expected to have more dialogue with a local pet store and the Humane Society of Hobart as they craft an ordinance regarding the sale of puppies and kittens in the community.
Hobart officials first began researching the pet ordinance about a year ago. A proposed measure that would have prohibited the sale of puppies and kittens in Hobart pet stores was scheduled to go before the City Council last month for a vote, but the council sent it back to the ordinance committee for more review.
“I know that there’s been a number of municipalities in Indiana since November that have passed” similar measures, Councilman Josh Huddlestun said.
He said the ordinance proposed in November sets out to reduce the inhumane treatment of animals. The measure prepared last month indicated that prohibiting the sale of puppies and kittens at pet stores could decrease the demand for animals bred in puppy and kitten mills.
Animals who are mistreated during breeding can end up at the Humane Society and other animal rescues, and the measure would reduce the burden on those organizations.
City officials agree on the importance of animal welfare, but some Hobart leaders said the ordinance as it was written in November could be unfair to a pet store that’s been in Hobart for decades.
“I think we owe it to a business that’s been in our community for 20-some years that we do everything we can to make sure that we don’t hurt their livelihood, but at the same time be accountable to our local humane society,” Mayor Brian Snedecor said. “I think there’s a way we can do this, I really do.”
A representative from the pet store told city officials that the business follows strict rules and that puppies come from breeders that are certified and licensed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
He said the welfare of the “puppies come first,” and they are examined by veterinarians before they leave. When the animals are purchased, they are sent home with a warranty that allows the owner to bring them to a veterinarian’s office for free to be examined as well.
City officials said conversations about the animal ordinance will continue after the New Year, and representatives from the pet store and the Humane Society of Hobart will be involved in them.
“I think the community needs to know we’re doing our due diligence,” Snedecor said.
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Chipotle, Parlay Grill and Catering, Savage Suites and JJ Fish and Chicken open
Open
Coming soon
Sports theme
'People have been knocking on our door'
Open
'Followed my dream'
'You have your own freedom'
'Would love to expand to more locations'
'A welcoming atmosphere'
Open
WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops — Patrolling Lowell with Cpl. Aaron Crawford
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Sip, McDonald's, Burger King, Taco Bell, furniture store opening; closings include Jelly, Tapas Cafe and Cousins Subs
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Sip, McDonald's, Burger King, Taco Bell, furniture store opening; closings include Jelly, Tapas Cafe and Cousins Subs