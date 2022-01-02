Hobart officials continue review of animal ordinance

“I think we owe it to a business that’s been in our community for 20-some years that we do everything we can to make sure that we don’t hurt their livelihood, but at the same time be accountable to our local humane society,” Mayor Brian Snedecor said. “I think there’s a way we can do this, I really do.”

A representative from the pet store told city officials that the business follows strict rules and that puppies come from breeders that are certified and licensed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

He said the welfare of the “puppies come first,” and they are examined by veterinarians before they leave. When the animals are purchased, they are sent home with a warranty that allows the owner to bring them to a veterinarian’s office for free to be examined as well.

City officials said conversations about the animal ordinance will continue after the New Year, and representatives from the pet store and the Humane Society of Hobart will be involved in them.

“I think the community needs to know we’re doing our due diligence,” Snedecor said.

