Hobart plans City Hall improvements

HOBART — Improvements are coming to City Hall, but they won't be as extensive as initially planned.

The City Council and Mayor Brian Snedecor authorized up to $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding for enhancements addressing safety and COVID issues, Clerk-Treasurer Deb Longer said.

“We looked carefully at this building, and it’s time to do some upgrades,” Longer said.

A new front entrance, an emergency exit and interior work are planned for the facility at 414 Main St.

“We will not be doing a major renovation and anticipate spending less than $200,000 on what is planned at this time,” Longer said.

She said city leaders eventually will reevaluate the needs at City Hall and determine if other work is necessary there.

The front entrance will be converted to a touchless sliding door that’s ADA compliant.

Longer said the city also plans to create a new exit point off of the council chambers on the second floor of City Hall.

“Essentially an emergency exit because the second floor of this building has no secondary exit,” Longer said.

She said the outdoor structure isn’t an entryway, but it provides a method for people to leave the facility in an emergency.

The city’s Plan Commission on Thursday reviewed the project and authorized the site plan for the improvements.

As Hobart plans to enhance City Hall, the municipality also looks to address another need.

The City Council approved the creation of an IT position in the city.

“The maximum salary amount for the new IT position is $80,000 plus benefits for a full-time employee,” Longer said. “The range for hiring is anywhere between $30,000 (and) $80,000.”

Police Chief Garrett Ciszewski said IT work is currently handled by a consultant who’s working about 20 hours a week in the municipality.

He said that person plans to retire. It was recommended the city hire a person to provide full-time IT services in the municipality.

“Our IT needs as a city have grown exponentially through the years,” Ciszewski said.

He said the Police Department has 100 computers and a few servers by itself. Councilman Josh Huddlestun said the Parks Department recently encountered issues with a new system it has in place. In addition to helping with those issues, an IT employee can help the city with new technology.

“Just having somebody on staff to sit down with a group of employees and answer their questions without anybody feeling stupid about asking them,” Longer said. “Just to walk them through how to use what we have.”

Longer said Hobart considered outsourcing the IT position, but that doesn’t seem feasible at this time.

“The problem with that is we run 24/7 and you’re at their mercy as to when they can make it out,” she said.

It hasn’t yet been determined when a person will be hired. Ciszewski said Hobart’s IT consultant agreed to help train the person selected for the new position.

