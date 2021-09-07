Hobart pursuing stipends, raises for employees

City officials said no raises were given last year, and increasing wages is necessary to keep employees in Hobart.

“We compete with other agencies constantly, and there’s people trying to steal our employees,” Snedecor said.

He said department heads have done their best to adjust their budgets to accommodate 2022 employee raises.

“Our employees are finding ways to try and save money within their allotted budgets,” Snedecor said. “It’s challenging sometimes.”

Councilman Matt Claussen said if department heads were given a wish list, it’s likely more staffing would be on it, but “we have performed some of the best city services in our community with the people that we have, which means what we’re doing is working.”

When it comes to council wages, Snedecor encouraged the council to consider raises for the panel. He said there’s a need to increase their pay and raises would be deserved.

He said councilmen devote many hours to the city, and that includes late-night calls when residents encounter drainage issues and other problems.

“You guys all get it, I know that,” Snedecor said.