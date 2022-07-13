Hobart residents displaced from apartment building receive additional nights in hotel

HOBART — Residents who were displaced in Hobart are being housed for two additional nights at a local hotel, Councilman Chris Wells, R-5th, said.

After numerous safety issues were found at 215 East St. apartments Monday, 11 families found themselves homeless. The building received a "Do Not Occupy" notice, and they were asked to vacate immediately.

The notice, given to property owner Joe Gore, indicated the building was a fire hazard, hazard to public health and violates codes. Notable issues included electrical problems, blocked exits, unlit exit signs, water leaks, sewage backup, expired fire extinguishers, potential asbestos and black mold, unsanitary conditions and inoperable smoke detectors in units.

Residents originally were given two nights in a hotel by Hobart Township Board. NorthShore Health has called the hotel and extended the tenants' stay for an additional night, and Wells paid for a fourth night at the hotel.

Wells said he has spent more than $1,000 of community donations on providing hotel night stays and food for the residents.

This investigation began when Hobart firefighters were called to conduct a wellness check in a basement apartment at 215 East St., a building east of downtown, in the afternoon Monday. Upon arrival, they learned the resident no longer lived in the building.

However, upon further investigation into building conditions, Assistant Fire Chief John Reitz said they noticed several safety concerns, prompting them to alert the Hobart Building Department.

Both the Fire Department and Building Department will be conducting further investigations.

Hobart Building Code Official Karen Hansen said that they met with Gore on Tuesday morning and that he made a commitment to address violations and plans to fix the issues. Gore did not respond to a request from The Times for more information.

However, the city is compelling Gore to attend the July 20 Board of Public Works and Safety meeting, Wells said. Gore also refunded tenants' July rent and their security deposits, Wells said.

Numerous steps will need to be taken before the building can be safely occupied, he said. Gore will have to come into the Building Department and request permits for each repair noted by inspectors.

The work then must be finished and signed off on before an inspector will sign off and agree it was repaired. Mold and air quality work will be completed first to make conditions "safe" for workers, Wells said.

Every step will be signed off on before the building can be listed as safe to occupy.

Wells said realtors are looking for new apartments for the displaced tenants.