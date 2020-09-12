Hobart residents share concerns about County Line Road project

Some residents said their yards haven’t experienced flooding, but they worry that could change after the project is finished.

“The hard surface areas (will be) three times what they are today because the changes of width in the pavement and the added sidewalk,” resident Jim Sikora said.

Sikora said he isn’t opposed to improvements to County Line Road, but he wants to prevent damage from happening to properties there.

Langille said the city and the project design team are aware of residents’ stormwater concerns, and the city initiated a supplemental hydraulic review.

The findings of that review could become available by the end of the month.

Residents also said speeding has been a longtime issue on County Line Road, and they don’t want problems to become worse.

Resident Mike Gajdik said he has had many mailboxes destroyed by vehicles over the years. He said utility poles in that area also have been hit.

He’s concerned about the road moving closer to his home after County Line Road is widened and sidewalks are added.

“This project will bring traffic so close to my house, that damage is inevitable,” he said.