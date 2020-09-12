Hobart residents share concerns about County Line Road project

HOBART — A massive project on County Line Road could bring several improvements to that corridor, but residents in the area have concerns they want to ensure are addressed.
Many gathered Thursday for a lengthy presentation and public comment session involving the project, which will rebuild County Line Road between Cleveland Avenue and U.S. 6.
After representatives from the engineering firm Butler, Fairman & Seufert provided details about the work, which could get started in 2022, residents shared worries about drainage, traffic and environmental issues.
Andrea Langille of Butler, Fairman & Seufert said Hobart began pursuing the project in 2013 because of poor pavement and drainage conditions in the corridor.
Nearly $6.9 million in federal funding is available for the construction of the County Line Road project. Hobart’s match is estimated to be about $1.7 million.
Langille said the structure of the road is failing, and the street doesn’t drain properly.
In addition to reconstructing County Line Road, a dedicated left-turn lane will be added between Cleveland Avenue and Coral Drive. A two-way left-turn lane is planned between Coral Drive and U.S. 6.
Sidewalks also will be added, and drainage improvements will be completed. The addition of an enclosed storm sewer system is among the drainage work planned for the area.
Some residents said their yards haven’t experienced flooding, but they worry that could change after the project is finished.
“The hard surface areas (will be) three times what they are today because the changes of width in the pavement and the added sidewalk,” resident Jim Sikora said.
Sikora said he isn’t opposed to improvements to County Line Road, but he wants to prevent damage from happening to properties there.
Langille said the city and the project design team are aware of residents’ stormwater concerns, and the city initiated a supplemental hydraulic review.
The findings of that review could become available by the end of the month.
Residents also said speeding has been a longtime issue on County Line Road, and they don’t want problems to become worse.
Resident Mike Gajdik said he has had many mailboxes destroyed by vehicles over the years. He said utility poles in that area also have been hit.
He’s concerned about the road moving closer to his home after County Line Road is widened and sidewalks are added.
“This project will bring traffic so close to my house, that damage is inevitable,” he said.
Gajdik also doesn’t want to lose trees that he planted because they have environmental value and they provide privacy and noise reduction.
A letter submitted by another property owner indicates her septic system is located in her front yard, and a person who completed a recent appraisal of her property couldn’t determine how far the system extends.
The resident indicated she is concerned about potential environmental issues that could happen if the system is damaged during construction.
Although the public meeting concluded Thursday, residents can continue to provide comments in writing until Oct. 15.
After those comments are reviewed by project officials next month, right-of-way acquisition is scheduled to start in November.
A final plan for the project could be submitted in July of 2021, and the project letting is scheduled to take place in October of 2021.
If construction starts in the spring of 2022, it’s anticipated it could be completed by the winter of that year.
Those interested in providing comments about the project can submit them to the Butler, Fairman & Seufert office at 8450 Westfield Boulevard, Suite 300 in Indianapolis. They should be directed to Ryan Scott, the hearings examiner for the project.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!