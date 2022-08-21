Hobart reviewing firefighter pay, benefits

HOBART — City officials are examining options to potentially increase pay for firefighters and provide other benefits to entice more people to the department.

In July and so far in August, there have been 39 times in which a rig has been shut down because there weren’t sufficient staffing levels, he said. There also have been 13 times in which a station was shut down, and three times that two stations had to be shut down, he said.

“We’ve had eight people leave to go to other departments and we did exit interviews with them, and every single one of them said that pay and staffing was one of the main reasons that they left,” Degrauwe said.

He said the base pay for firefighters is $69,839 in Hammond, $67,467 in Crown Point and $63,421 in Portage.

“Ours is $59,396,” Degrauwe said.

He said he understands Hobart is working to hire more firefighters, but he’s unsure how attractive the job is when other departments offer higher pay.

“Since 2019, we’ve gotten a 2% raise,” Degrauwe said.

Mayor Brian Snedecor said Degrauwe has “valid points,” and the city is working on ways to become a more attractive destination for firefighters.

“We do want to be competitive in attracting good talent, just like the other communities around us,” Snedecor said. “We don’t want to lose good talent either.”

Snedecor said a city subcommittee reviewing firefighter pay will discuss the situation, but Hobart has financial limitations caused by the property tax appeal for the Southlake Mall.

“I know (employees) deserve more, but I also understand that we’re dealing with a $9 million situation with the mall where there is no money to pay that without having to go through a potential bond,” Snedecor said.

He said Hobart leaders have discussed the possibility of using American Rescue Plan funding for a one-time stipend for employees in 2023.

“There’s been talk about maybe $3,000 an employee,” he said.

Among other options the city is exploring is enhancing benefits for firefighters who transfer to Hobart from a different fire department.

“It may not just be a lump sum of money that we can offer as much as maybe there’s some creative packages that we can (offer to) transfers,” Snedecor said.

Snedecor also believes addressing the staffing issue could involve reviewing how the manpower is used in the city.

He believes there have been occasions in which too many firefighters are allowed to be off at a time. That can create staffing problems when other firefighters also aren’t working because they are on sick leave.

Degrauwe said firefighters don’t pick their time off weeks or a month in advance. Instead, they put in their vacation and time-off requests in December for all of the following year.