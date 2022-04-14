Hobart unveils new CNG vehicles

HOBART — The city’s latest endeavor to go green involves several white trucks.

Hobart unveiled four of its new compressed natural gas (CNG) refuse trucks Tuesday.

Johnny VanVleet, lead mechanic at Hobart’s Public Works Department, said there are “tons” of advantages to CNG vehicles.

Ryan Lisek, program director of Drive Clean Indiana, said CNG is about 90% cleaner than diesel, and it produces about 25% less greenhouse gasses.

“This makes sense across the board,” he said.

Hobart has 18 CNG vehicles and three more on the way. VanVleet said drivers have noticed the vehicles produce more power than typical diesel vehicles and much less noise.

“My fuel mileage went up by almost two miles-per-gallon,” he said. “Throughout the CNG life (in Hobart), we’ve never paid higher than 75 cents a gallon for (CNG) fuel.”

VanVleet said CNG vehicles can last longer than diesel trucks because they run cleaner and are less abrasive.

The Public Works Department has about 12 diesel vehicles left in its fleet, and VanVleet hopes the city can eventually replace them with CNG vehicles.

He said oil in diesel vehicles is changed every six months. The CNG vehicles can go about a year between oil changes.

“Because the oil just isn’t as contaminated and dirty as a diesel,” VanVleet said. “You don’t have the iron, you don’t have the soot, so it prolonged my services, which is a money saver there, too.”

CNG vehicles also run much better in frigid temperatures, he said.

“Diesel gels up; this doesn’t,” he said.

Mayor Brian Snedecor said the new CNG refuse trucks arrived in Hobart on Friday, and he visited Public Works to check them out.

“I just walked around just in awe, in awe of garbage trucks, clean garbage trucks,” Snedecor said.

He said Hobart has long put an emphasis on addressing environmental issues and improving air quality, and that led to the city exploring CNG vehicles.

“A vision this big doesn’t happen overnight,” Snedecor said. “This was a four-year process.”

About $2 million was invested in the city’s CNG-compliant maintenance garage and CNG fueling pumps, which became operational in 2018.

“So this was a huge undertaking,” Snedecor said.

Public Works Director Kelly Smith called Hobart’s new CNG vehicles “beautiful” as they were driven out of the maintenance garage.

The four trucks unveiled Tuesday and the three that will be delivered in the coming months have a combined cost of about $2.1 million, Clerk-Treasurer Deb Longer said.

Smith said the Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission is covering 80% of the cost. She said funding from the Indiana Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust Program also was used for the project.

“This is a big, big, huge day not only for this department but for the entire city,” Smith said.

Public Works isn’t the only department acquiring CNG vehicles.

Police Chief Garrett Ciszewski said the Police Department recently obtained four Dodge Durangos that went through a compressed natural gas conversion.

“With some tuning and some help from our street department, we got them running perfectly,” Ciszewski said.

He said the vehicles have similar environmental and cost-saving benefits as the Public Works trucks.

“There’s a lot of upsides on it, and we’re excited to roll them out,” Ciszewski said.

Snedecor said the police vehicles were paid through police seizure funding, so no taxpayer funding was used.

