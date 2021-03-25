Hobart woman found guilty of arson

CROWN POINT — A jury on Tuesday found Candace L. Anderson guilty of arson.
Jurors returned a verdict against the 59-year-old Hobart woman over a fire that damaged a rental home Feb. 11, 2016, in the 6700 block of Grand Avenue in Hobart.
Special Prosecutor Stanley Levco presented evidence Anderson set the fire at what had been her Hobart rental home in retaliation for its owners putting it up for sale.
The prosecution alleged Anderson poured a flammable fluid around the second floor of the residence and set it ablaze before leaving.
A passerby who called the fire in to 9-1-1, later told police Anderson return to the home before the Fire Department arrived, but appeared unconcerned the home was burning.
Court records state an investigation found most of Anderson's valuables were removed from the home before the fire.
Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel L. Cappas has scheduled Anderson’s sentencing to take place May 20. She faces a term of imprisonment.
