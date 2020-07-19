Hobart works to address general fund deficit of millions

His goal is to have enough firefighters to have at least 16 people per shift. He has the authority to hire another two firefighters, but more are needed to achieve the staffing goal.

The lack of available funding has prevented the city from hiring more firefighters. Degrauwe said city administration has been willing to sit down with union representatives about the matter, but they haven’t yet reached a solution to the funding and staffing problems.

“Whatever solution we come to, this city is too big, and we have too many calls to keep running the way we’re running,” Degrauwe said. “We need to come up with something, and I don’t have the answer.”

For more than a year, Smith and his staff have been planning and researching to potentially establish a fire territory, which is a separate taxing district that could produce about $425,000 annually for the department, Longer said.

Union representatives said they are in favor of pursuing a fire territory, but noted it can be a lengthy process to establish it.

Longer said the city continues to examine the option, and more information is needed about the matter before leadership could make a decision about it.