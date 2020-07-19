Hobart works to address general fund deficit of millions

HOBART — City officials are developing plans to address a general fund deficit that has reached millions of dollars.
A comprehensive financial plan shows Hobart’s general fund had a negative cash balance of $5.1 million at the end of 2019. The figure could reach $11.5 million by 2022 if no financial adjustments are made.
Clerk-Treasurer Deb Longer said addressing the general fund deficit will involve multiple steps, and officials are exploring a variety of options, including permanent budget reductions, implementing a wheel tax, creating a food and beverage tax and establishing a fire territory.
“Nothing is off the table,” Longer said.
She said Hobart leaders understand it could take a couple of years to fully resolve the negative cash balance in the general fund, but city administration is prepared to make tough decisions to address the issue.
“We will figure it out,” Longer said. “We will get through it.”
A variety of factors have created the general fund deficit, but Mayor Brian Snedecor said mismanaging the city’s financial plan isn’t one of them.
“For anybody that thinks that we are overspending, that is simply not correct,” Snedecor said. “We are staying within our appropriated approvals by the state.”
Councilman Dave Vinzant said one of the issues has been property tax caps “coming in bigger than anticipated.” Longer said lower property tax collections during the last couple years also created a significant financial hit.
Operating costs also have increased, sometimes unexpectedly. Refuse disposal charges rose substantially last year with little notice. The COVID-19 pandemic also has resulted in additional costs for supplies and other purposes, but the city has generated less revenue this year while the stay-at-home order was in place and city facilities were closed to the public. The coronavirus delayed property tax distributions this year, and officials anticipate a significant reduction in income tax funding.
Although the state has certified Hobart’s spending plan at certain amounts, those collective financial issues have left the city without sufficient money to fully fund some line items in the plan, Vinzant said.
Some funds within the budget are healthier than others, so Hobart has turned to temporary loans between funds at times to meet operating expenses.
“The city as a whole has money,” Vinzant said.
Longer said Hobart officials have been careful when pursuing those temporary loans so the city doesn’t overextend itself.
“We’ve never overdrawn a bank account,” she said.
Longer also indicated there are many funds that can be used only for specific purposes, such as construction, and Hobart can’t pursue temporary loans in those instances if the municipality planned to borrow the money for salaries or other operating expenses.
“It’s a completely separate pool of money,” Longer said.
Alarm over the Fire Department
That has led to misconceptions regarding how the city can complete some construction projects but not hire more firefighters as the city is dealing with a manpower shortage in the Fire Department.
Two of the city’s four fire stations go unmanned or are have a limited staff because the fire crew isn’t large enough, officials said.
“If we have our minimum staffing of 11, House 4 is open, House 2 is open, and House 1 only has a battalion chief, and that’s just a shift supervisor,” said firefighter Brian Degrauwe, secretary of the Hobart Professional Firefighters Local 1641.
The limited staff also comes while the city is experiencing a large call volume.
Fire Chief Randy Smith said Hobart firefighters are on multiple calls at once 72% of the time, and the average response time is around nine minutes.
“That’s not acceptable,” Smith said.
His goal is to have enough firefighters to have at least 16 people per shift. He has the authority to hire another two firefighters, but more are needed to achieve the staffing goal.
The lack of available funding has prevented the city from hiring more firefighters. Degrauwe said city administration has been willing to sit down with union representatives about the matter, but they haven’t yet reached a solution to the funding and staffing problems.
“Whatever solution we come to, this city is too big, and we have too many calls to keep running the way we’re running,” Degrauwe said. “We need to come up with something, and I don’t have the answer.”
For more than a year, Smith and his staff have been planning and researching to potentially establish a fire territory, which is a separate taxing district that could produce about $425,000 annually for the department, Longer said.
Union representatives said they are in favor of pursuing a fire territory, but noted it can be a lengthy process to establish it.
Longer said the city continues to examine the option, and more information is needed about the matter before leadership could make a decision about it.
“You’ll see more and more about that in the future,” Longer said of the fire territory option.
Other area communities successfully have formed fire territories.
The Merrillville Fire Department was once completely staffed by volunteers, but the Town Council and Ross Township Board in 2011 decided to form a fire territory. That resulted in additional funding for that Fire Department, which allowed it to hire 12 full-time firefighters, upgrade equipment and complete fire station remodeling.
Even if establishing a fire territory addresses financial concerns within the Hobart Fire Department, more work will be needed to completely stabilize the general fund.
“We are moving forward with some of these (financial) suggestions a piece at a time,” Longer said.
Gallery: Hobart shows support for health care workers
City of Hobart shows support for health care workers
City of Hobart shows support for healthcare workers
City of Hobart shows support for healthcare workers
City of Hobart shows support for healthcare workers
City of Hobart shows support for healthcare workers
City of Hobart shows support for healthcare workers
City of Hobart shows support for healthcare workers
City of Hobart shows support for healthcare workers
City of Hobart shows support for healthcare workers
Gallery
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!