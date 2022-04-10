Hobart's past success anchors future goals

HOBART — The city is focused on plans for this year, but officials took time to reflect on what was completed in 2021.

“We are excited as to what was accomplished in 2021 and what is now occurring in 2022,” Mayor Brian Snedecor said in a video State of the City address presented during Wednesday’s City Council meeting.

He said collaboration is key to making progress in city endeavors.

“This doesn’t happen without a unified front of the council, Board of Works and department leaders and their staffs with vision and execution of plans to move our city forward in positive ways for our community to be a place where residents can live, work and play,” Snedecor said.

Director of Development Beth Jacobson said that a 308,000-square-foot light manufacturing facility and a 280,000-square-foot manufacturing and distribution building being constructed on 69th Avenue have a combined investment of $91 million and that they can create about 155 full-time jobs.

The projects can elevate the city’s assessed value, which can help keep taxes lower for residents, she said.

She said a new roundabout was completed at 69th Avenue and Colorado Street. The city’s Redevelopment Commission pursued the project with a grant from the Northwest Indiana Regional Development Authority and contributions from the Merrillville Conservancy District.

Building Code Official Karen Hansen said 2021 was a record year for construction.

The city issued 2,651 building permits for projects. The total construction value was around $81 million, she said.

“Hobart is continuing to experience growth both in residential and commercial sectors,” Hansen said.

That includes the Eagle Creek subdivision and the latest Albanese expansion, she said.

City Engineer Phil Gralik said there are several projects planned for this year.

A federal road project will reconstruct Colorado Street at U.S. 30 to correct sight distance issues and alter commercial drives and signals to enhance safety.

Delaware and Third streets will both be reconstructed through the state’s Community Crossings Matching Grant program.

The first phase of the Duck Creek restoration project near County Line Road will start this year. Design work continues for the Stinky Creek/Cressmoor storm sewer initiative.

Gralik said major projects are expected to start in 2023. That includes a roundabout at Marcella Boulevard and 61st Avenue. The Indiana Department of Transportation also is expected to install a roundabout next year at Ind. 130 and Ind. 51, Gralik said.

Hobart Police Chief Garrett Ciszewski said the Police Department had “a great year” in 2021.

“Our partnership with the community and our officers’ hard work shows with a 5% increase in calls for service,” Ciszewski said. “Crime was down in almost all areas.”

He said the city’s reserve officers log about 6,000 hours of free work each year, and that service helps “free up officers to do more work.”

Fire Chief Randy Smith said firefighters responded to 5,136 emergency calls last year. He said 3,530 of those were EMS-related. He said firefighters also completed 6,045 man-hours of training.

Smith said that 2021 was a challenge because of COVID and an increasing call volume and that the city started peer support and employee assistance programs to help employees.

Aimee Schallenkamp, executive director of Hobart’s Maria Reiner Center, (MRC)said the senior center closed the first few months of 2021 because of COVID.

It reopened in March last year, and several events took place with precautions.

“Overall, 2021 was a great year to open back up at the MRC,” Schallenkamp said. “The members enjoyed the companionship and friendship they had lost in the previous year.”

