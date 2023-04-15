A tornado ripped Lisa Carter's garage from her home and flattened it March 31 in the Forest Hills subdivision in Merrillville.
INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb has sent a
supplemental request to President Joe Biden for disaster relief for nine Indiana counties since the National Weather Service identified them as tornado sites this week.
Holcomb's updated request, issued Wednesday, covers Allen, Benton, Clinton, Grant, Howard, Lake, Monroe, Owen and White counties. His initial request, submitted April 6, sought aid for Sullivan, Johnson and Morgan counties.
A storm that blew through Northwest Indiana on Friday night hit Merrillville particularly hard.
Officials had not made a full assessment of the damage when Holcomb submitted his initial request, according to the letter. Joint FEMA State Rapid Damage Assessments made between April 2 and 11 demonstrated severe damage in the additional nine counties, warranting additional aid.
Valpo man nabbed with child porn after making video of his online activities, police say
Vanis Salon, an 'iconic brand' in Northwest Indiana, sold to new ownership as founder retires
First ocean vessel arrives at Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Indian Curry, America's Antique Mall, Italian beef place, Eatery 41 and Northwest Health opening; Pizza Hut and Dollar Tree rebuilding
Young man shot dead in front yard, area police chief says
Police pursuit ends in crash, death of motorcyclist
UPDATE: Civil lawsuit identifies driver blamed for Portage crash that left teacher dead
Heavily intoxicated woman found sitting on U.S. 6 was angry after being left at bar, cops say
Vehicle crashes into Crown Point office building, officials say
Region police seeking tips on 'sneaky sandwich thieves'
State prison employee in critical condition after assault by incarcerated man
12-year-old nabbed at Region charter school with loaded handgun, cops say
Former Mahencha Apartments demolished in Gary
Man fleeing police hit Gary police car before crashing in Lansing
Young motorcyclist leads 120 mph chase down U.S. 6, Portage police say
The tornadoes cause immense damage,
ripping roofs off homes and sending trees tumbling into front yards. NIPSCO reported more than 20,000 customers being without power the night of the storm.
Indiana State Police said five people died during the storms in Indiana. Three were killed in Sherman County, according to the Indiana State Police, and two were found dead at a campground in McCormick’s Creek State Park, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.
In the Region, the National Weather Service confirmed Thursday that tornadoes occurred in Merrillville, Hobart, Remington and Shorewood Forest. The tornadoes were classified as levels 0 and 1 on the Enhanced Fujita scale (0 to 6), which measures the severity of tornadoes. Winds varied from 65 to 110 mph, according to the NWS.
While strong winds hit the Valparaiso and Portage areas, there was not enough information to determine whether tornadoes occurred, according to a statement from the NWS.
Twenty-two tornadoes were confirmed within the NWS Chicago and Northwest Indiana area. March 31 is tied with June 30, 2014, as the date with the most tornadoes to occur in the area since 1950.
Gallery: Merrillville hit hard by storm
The Forest Hills subdivision just east of Broadway in Merrillville sustained substantial damage to trees and houses in Friday night's storm.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Houses in the Madison Meadows subdivision in Merrillville sustained substantial damage from Friday night's storm.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Part of this house in the Forest Hills subdivision just east of Broadway in Merrillville was separated from the rest by high winds in Friday night's storm.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Crews repair poles Saturday on 73rd Avenue in Merrillville that were partially knocked over in Friday's storm.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Crews work Saturday on poles on 73rd Avenue in Merrillville that were partially knocked over in Friday's storm.
John J. Watkins, The Times
People in the Forest Hills subdivision just east of Broadway in Merrillville remove debris Saturday in the aftermath of Friday's storm.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Crews work on poles Saturday on 73rd Avenue in Merrillville that were partially knocked over in Friday's storm.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Fences from a row of houses in the Madison Meadows subdivision were damaged in Friday's storm.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Crews work on poles Saturday on 73rd Avenue in Merrillville that were partially knocked over in Friday's storm.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Friday's storm left tree debris and property damage in the Forest Hills subdivision just east of Broadway in Merrillville.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Crews work Saturday on property in the Madison Meadows subdivision in Merrillville that was damaged in Friday's storm.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Trees and property in the Madison Meadows subdivision in Merrillville were damaged in Friday's storm.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Cleanup from Friday's storm proceeds Saturday in the Forest Hills subdivision just east of Broadway in Merrillville.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Cleanup from Friday's storm continues Saturday at a house in the Forest Hills subdivision just east of Broadway in Merrillville.
John J. Watkins, The Times
High winds separated sections of this house in the Forest Hills subdivision just east of Broadway in Merrillville.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Lisa Carter describes how Friday night's tornado ripped her garage from her home and flattened it in the Forest Hills sub-division in Merrillville.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Tree service crews clean up debris Monday in the Forest Hills sub-division in Merrillville.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Bob McCarty of Hammond takes a break Monday from helping a friend clear tree debris in the Forest Hills subdivision in Merrillville.
John J. Watkins, The Times
A neighbor's garage had been flattened but Barbara Garibay's garage was completely blown away following Friday's tornado in the Forest Hills sub-division in Merrillville.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Craig Sumler from Stash Property Restoration talks with Lisa Carter Monday about the damage to her home and garage in the Forest Hills sub-division in Merrillville.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Tree-service crews clean up debris Monday in the Forest Hills subdivision in Merrillville.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Tree service crews clean up debris Monday in the Forest Hills sub-division in Merrillville.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Friday's tornado ripped Lisa Carter's garage from her home and flattened it in the Forest Hills sub-division in Merrillville.
John J. Watkins, The Times
A neighbor's garage had been flattened but Barbara Garibay's garage was completely blown away following Friday's tornado in the Forest Hills sub-division in Merrillville.
John J. Watkins, The Times
A crew from Lewis Tree Service make its way to another location Monday in the Forest Hills sub-division in Merrillville. The Rochester, New York company had already been in the neighborhood before the storm hit doing work for NIPSCO.
John J. Watkins, The Times
A crew from Lewis Tree Service make its way to another location Monday in the Forest Hills sub-division in Merrillville. The Rochester, New York company had already been in the neighborhood before the storm hit doing work for NIPSCO.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!