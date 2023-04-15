Tornado cleanup in Merrillville A tornado ripped Lisa Carter's garage from her home and flattened it March 31 in the Forest Hills subdivision in Merrillville.

INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb has sent a supplemental request to President Joe Biden for disaster relief for nine Indiana counties since the National Weather Service identified them as tornado sites this week.

Holcomb's updated request, issued Wednesday, covers Allen, Benton, Clinton, Grant, Howard, Lake, Monroe, Owen and White counties. His initial request, submitted April 6, sought aid for Sullivan, Johnson and Morgan counties.

Officials had not made a full assessment of the damage when Holcomb submitted his initial request, according to the letter. Joint FEMA State Rapid Damage Assessments made between April 2 and 11 demonstrated severe damage in the additional nine counties, warranting additional aid.

The tornadoes cause immense damage, ripping roofs off homes and sending trees tumbling into front yards. NIPSCO reported more than 20,000 customers being without power the night of the storm.

Indiana State Police said five people died during the storms in Indiana. Three were killed in Sherman County, according to the Indiana State Police, and two were found dead at a campground in McCormick’s Creek State Park, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

In the Region, the National Weather Service confirmed Thursday that tornadoes occurred in Merrillville, Hobart, Remington and Shorewood Forest. The tornadoes were classified as levels 0 and 1 on the Enhanced Fujita scale (0 to 6), which measures the severity of tornadoes. Winds varied from 65 to 110 mph, according to the NWS.

While strong winds hit the Valparaiso and Portage areas, there was not enough information to determine whether tornadoes occurred, according to a statement from the NWS.

Twenty-two tornadoes were confirmed within the NWS Chicago and Northwest Indiana area. March 31 is tied with June 30, 2014, as the date with the most tornadoes to occur in the area since 1950.

