'I won't give up': Pink Ribbon Society luncheon celebrates breast cancer survivors

HOBART — Three-time cancer survivor Mary Anne LaHayne is called the energizer bunny by her husband of 52 years.

LaHayne, who has battled and defeated breast, Stage 4 Lymphoma and lung cancer, received a standing ovation and rounds of applause Sunday as she was presented the 2022 Dorothy Marie Gillespie Humanitarian Award.

"I love life. I won't give up," LaHayne said.

The award was presented Sunday by Ann M. Peters at the 21st annual Pink Ribbon Society Survivors' Celebration luncheon.

Peters, the president and founder of the Pink Ribbon Society, praised LaHayne's courage and her dedication and commitment to the fight against breast cancer, including her service to numerous local and national chapters of the Y-Me National Breast Cancer Organization.

"She is one of the strongest people I know," Peters said.

The Dorothy Marie Gillespie Humanitarian Award, which was given for the first time last year, honors Gillespie, who died of COVID-19 in December 2020.

Gillespie's own lumpectomy and treatment in 1987 became the catalyst for her involvement in the support of breast cancer patients, Peters said.

A longtime nurse, Gillespie served as an Open-Door support group coordinator for Y-Me National Breast Cancer through Munster Community Hospital from 1990 to 2012.

Peters, who wore a white dress and a smile that radiated warmth to all those who packed the Avalon Manor Banquet Center, is herself a breast cancer survivor.

A lump was discovered in her breast in 1977 when Peters went to her doctor for what she called "a little enhancement."

Her doctor agreed to the surgery but told her she first needed to have a little spot on her breast checked out, Peters said.

The spot on her breast was diagnosed as stage 2 metastatic breast cancer.

"If I didn't go to the doctor when I did, and if he did not insist I have it checked out, I probably wouldn't be here today," Peters said.

The Pink Ribbon Society, founded in 2001, is an organization that helps promote breast cancer awareness.

The organization serves men and women in Lake, Porter, Jasper and Newton counties whose lives have been touched by breast cancer.

"Twenty-one years. That's a long time for a business, let alone for a not-for-profit. That says a lot for the quality of the organization and the need," Peters said.

Peters said that not being able to hold the luncheon in 2019 and 2020 put a damper on fundraising as it is one of the group's major fundraisers.

She said the organization was able to collect some $20,000 in funds from a fundraiser called SOS or Save Our Society while an additional $10,000 was received from GoFundMe.

The majority of the donations received by the organization came from the community and businesses.

To date, the Pink Ribbon Society has raised three-quarters of a million dollars, all of which goes back to the people in the four counties served.

"When I look back, I feel so proud of what we do," Peters said.

One of the longtime business supporters is the Times Media Company, a platinum sponsor of the luncheon along with McColly Real Estate and Strack & Van Til.

Times Media Co. PresidentTom Schager told Peters that it has been an honor to be a part of the organization and that the company will continue to be in the future.

"I guarantee we will be here for as long as we are needed," Schager said.

Also honored were the 12 cancer survivors who are featured in the Pink Ribbon Society 2023 calendar — each month featuring the honoree's story.

The honorees are: Ms. January, Crystal Bixenman; Ms. February, D. Birdine Gilliam; Ms. March, Lisa Kavanaugh; Ms. April, Jodie Black; Ms. May, Sue Breymeyer; Ms. June, Deborah Jordan; Ms. July, Mary Ann Cunningham; Ms. August, Misty Goetz; Ms. September, Kate Philbin; Ms. October, Cynthia Finelli; Ms. November, Nicole Hipp; and Ms. December, Jackie Stutzman.

In addition, 20 Celebrity Servers, prominent community leaders/volunteers, also were paired with experienced Avalon staff members to serve lunch to the attendees.

Maura Rowley, who is secretary/treasurer of the Pink Ribbon Society, served as the event's master of ceremonies.

Lola Stephens-McCann, 95, a 2005 honoree, served as vocalist.

"I'm 95, and if I keep up the good music, I'll be here a long time," Stephens-McCann said.