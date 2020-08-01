Knights of Columbus fish fry returns to feed Hobart first responders

“I’m hoping we can do this so no one has to wait more than five or 10 minutes,” Ruzbasan. “People get their orders and then they’re gone.”

All meals, including those to first responders and the general public, were carryout only.

For hospital staff, the Knights prepared 250 takeout dinners. Then, using banana boxes borrowed from the Hobart Food Pantry — a Knights charity — volunteers filled a van with more than 40 boxes of meals headed for the hospital.

Carmen Lenzo of the Knights explained that after the coronavirus quarantine shut down the remaining three K of C fish fries, the organization kicked around several ideas for using the remaining fish and shrimp, which was frozen.

“We hadn’t done anything for the community for a long time,” Lenzo said, “and then we thought about doctors and nurses and police and fire.”

The Knights contacted hospital and city officials for their approval, after which more fish was purchased. In addition to the 250 meals to the hospital, the Knights planned on another 50-75 meals for police and fire. Then, to support the project financially, carryout meals were made available to the public.