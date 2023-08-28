HOBART — Peripheral Vascular Disease is a leading health concern in the U.S., with an estimated 8.5 million people affected, according to the National Library of Medicine.

PVD can be caused by spasms, blockage or narrowing of blood vessels. John Hopkins Medicine reports these blockages commonly occur due to buildup of plaque leading to inadequate blood supply to limbs or organs.

Community Healthcare System physicians with speak about PVD at "A Look Beyond the Heart" symposium and health fair on Tuesday, Sept. 19, from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., at St. Mary Medical Center, 1500 S. Lake Park Ave., West Entrance, Hobart.

Beginning at 3:30 p.m., free screenings will be offered including a 30-second atrial fibrillation test, blood pressure checks and diabetes risk assessment. There will also be vendors and information booths.

Podiatrist Jared Moon, DPM, and Interventional Cardiologists Anas Safadi and Kais Yehyawi, MDs, will host a panel discussion at 4:30 p.m., focusing on the signs, symptoms, causes and treatment of PVD, including new innovations and treatments for vascular disorders.

Registration is required. To register, call 219-836-3477. For more information, visit COMHS.org.

