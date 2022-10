Lowell woman killed in fatal crash on Lincoln Highway, officials say

HOBART — A Lowell woman was killed in a head-on collision Saturday morning in Hobart, according to the Merrillville Police Department.

Police were dispatched to the 7600 block of East Lincoln Highway at midnight after receiving a report of a traffic crash. Upon arrival, officers observed two vehicles with significant damage from the crash, Detective Cpl. Sean Buck said.

Lauren Cap, 31, of Lowell, sustained multiple life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Lake County coroner's office. No information on the driver of the other vehicle was released.

The coroner ruled Cap's death an accident. Her family was notified by the Lake County deputy coroner.