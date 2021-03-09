Man identified after body found in Hobart wooded area

HOBART — The Lake County coroner's office has identified the deceased man who was found in a wooded area in Hobart Sunday night.

Barry Reynolds, 35, of Hobart, was found dead in the vicinity of Wilson Street and 40th Avenue, according to the coroner's office. Reynolds' body had no apparent injuries and his autopsy is pending, the office said.

Hobart Capt. James Gonzales said police responded to the area after receiving a report of an unconscious or dead person in the woods.

Officers met with witnesses who took them to the area where the body had been found. Police determined the man was dead and did not see any obvious signs of foul play, Gonzales said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Sgt. Robert Brazil at rbrazil@cityofhobart.org or 219-942-4666.

