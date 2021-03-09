 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man identified after body found in Hobart wooded area
urgent

Man identified after body found in Hobart wooded area

{{featured_button_text}}
Lake County coroner's van stock

A Lake County coroner’s van

 The Times

HOBART — The Lake County coroner's office has identified the deceased man who was found in a wooded area in Hobart Sunday night. 

Barry Reynolds, 35, of Hobart, was found dead in the vicinity of Wilson Street and 40th Avenue, according to the coroner's office. Reynolds' body had no apparent injuries and his autopsy is pending, the office said. 

Hobart Capt. James Gonzales said police responded to the area after receiving a report of an unconscious or dead person in the woods.

Officers met with witnesses who took them to the area where the body had been found. Police determined the man was dead and did not see any obvious signs of foul play, Gonzales said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Sgt. Robert Brazil at rbrazil@cityofhobart.org or 219-942-4666.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Mass. town mulls Black reparations, victim speaks

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts