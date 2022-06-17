Missing Hobart man's vehicle found in Wyoming; search hampered by floods

HOBART — Dangerous flooding has hampered the search for a Hobart man in a Wyoming county that is home to a majority of Yellowstone National Park.

The Park County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue has been searching for Lance Daghy since June 9.

Daghy, who lives in Hobart, was previously reported missing to Region law enforcement, and his red 2018 Jeep Wrangler was found in the area of Sunlight Creek Bridge, which is the highest bridge in Wyoming, located in Park County.

Since at least June 5, the Jeep was noticed sitting in the parking area with no one observed around it.

"It is unknown as to whether he had the appropriate equipment and supplies for a multiple day stay in the wilderness, and it has been reported that he has no real backpacking or camping experience," the Park County Sheriff's Office said. "Daghy has no known ties to the area."

Daghy is described as a white male who is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. He has blue eyes and sandy blonde hair.

The search and rescue team suspended the search as of June 11 for safety concerns due to high water levels in the suspected search area.

"The situation will be monitored and reevaluated until the area is again safe for search attempts to continue," the Park County Sheriff's Office said.

Water levels are predicted to rise this weekend, officials said.

The Park County Sheriff's Office and rescue team are still asking that anyone who has seen Daghy, has had contact with him in the last week or who may have knowledge of his whereabouts to call 307-527-8700 or 307-754-8700.

