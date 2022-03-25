Mixed housing plan in works in Hobart

HOBART — More residential development is being planned for 61st Avenue near Arizona Street.

Steiner Homes has developed a concept to create a mixed residential community that could consist of about 70 lots on about 60 acres of property there.

Steiner Homes is requesting to rezone about 15 acres of that land from R-1 residential to an R-3 zoning classification. The R-1 zoning allows for single-family construction, while R-3 permits single-family to four-family homes.

The City Council recently approved the first reading of an ordinance permitting the zone change. The council could adopt the measure during its April 6 meeting.

Prior to reaching the council, the zone change request received a favorable recommendation from the Plan Commission.

The concept for the site calls for some duplex and four-unit homes to be built with traditional single-family homes on the property, attorney Todd Leeth, a project representative, said during the commission session.

Having a mixture of housing types, prices and styles can help the community appeal to a broader market.

“It gives plenty of opportunities for everyone to find what’s their sweet spot, what they’re looking for in the housing stock,” Leeth said.

He also indicated the zone change is the first of many steps associated with the development. He said that the number of lots could be adjusted throughout the process and that more details will be hammered out when the project returns to the Plan Commission for site plan review.

Councilman Dave Vinzant said the 61st Avenue and Arizona Street land is “a really important piece of property” and there are opportunities for additional growth there.

“There is potential in the future for this to be more than it is in some way, shape or form, so we should likely be hearing more about this section of town as time goes on, I think,” he said.

