Mixed-use development picks up speed in Hobart

HOBART — Activity could be coming in 2023 to the Patriot Park area in the city, a mixed-use development planned for 183 acres north of U.S. 30 and east of Mississippi Street.

Al Krygier, an owner of Patriot Park, said that as the project gains approvals from the city, it could accelerate conversations with potential partners for the development.

Krygier said groundbreaking for some aspects of the project could take place next year.

Krygier and Dave Lasco are seeking a planned unit development designation for the site previously referred to as Silverstone. The City Council has approved the first reading of an ordinance granting that zoning designation. The panel could adopt the zoning ordinance at its Dec. 21 meeting.

Development of that area of Hobart has been discussed for several years. Krygier said he became involved in the project about five years ago, and significant efforts have been made this year to advance the development.

“They are excited to get in the home stretch of the journey that started earlier this year,” said Jeff Ban, of DVG, which is handling engineering work for the project.

Patriot Park is proposed to feature a variety of land uses. Ban said that includes office, distribution, warehousing, storage, light manufacturing, general business use, cottage homes and multi-family residential within walking distance of potential employment opportunities.

“We are looking forward to getting moving out there,” he said.

When completed, the development could bring $130 million to $150 million of new assessed valuation to the city, Ban said.

Some council members had questions about the extension of Iowa Street to 73rd Avenue and other features proposed for Patriot Park.

Ban said the PUD request involves zoning, and there isn’t a specific design in place for the development. Once the PUD is finalized, more design work can be completed. Ban said Patriot Park officials will return to the city for site plan approvals when different areas of the land are ready to be developed.

City Councilman Matt Claussen, D-at-large, said Hobart can’t afford to let the property remain stagnant. He said millions of dollars were invested there years ago for infrastructure work.

He said the council should trust the Plan Commission and Building Department to handle site plan requests for the development when they arise.

“We have to continue to grow and develop,” Claussen said.