Mold work slated at Hobart apartment complex

HOBART — A mold remediation company is expected to soon start work in an East Street apartment complex, which could be the first step to address a “Do Not Occupy” notice at the facility.

Attorney Greg Bouwer said the company could begin this week, and it should take about three days to complete demolition of the basement down to the studs, remove debris and address any mold issues discovered in the facility at 215 East St.

“They’re in the business of removing damaged building materials,” Bouwer said of the company. “This was related to the water leak that recently occurred.”

Bouwer is representing Joe Gore, who owns the apartment that received the “Do Not Occupy” notice last month. The notice resulted in 11 families being immediately displaced because the building is considered a fire hazard, hazard to public health and violates codes.

The city’s Board of Public Works and Safety last Wednesday conducted a public hearing to receive an update on the building.

Hobart Building Code Official Karen Hansen said black mold was visible in fire escapes and rear stairs during a city inspection, but she didn’t see surface test results in a report provided by apartment representatives.

Bouwer said air quality testing was done throughout the building except for one unit in which a former resident changed the locks.

“They reflect, especially in all the apartment units, that there’s no amplification of mold, no issues within any of the apartment units,” Bouwer said of the testing.

Hansen also said a building permit application from the mold remediation company indicates the basement is the focus of their work. She said their efforts should include the entire facility.

Bouwer said he would ensure the company would address the whole apartment building.

“We’re not going to try and do this piecemeal,” he said.

The board authorized the upcoming work by the mold remediation company. Bouwer or another property representative will return to the board during its Sept. 7 session to review where the work stands.

“We want to take this step by step to get us to the finish line,” Mayor Brian Snedecor said. “I think what we right now need to focus on is ... getting the building cleaned to where we could start allowing the (other) contractors in.”

After the mold remediation company finishes work at the site, more testing is expected to occur to ensure there are no issues so more work can take place.

“This first step with the mold remediation is paramount,” City Attorney Heather McCarthy said.

Hansen noted that several other issues that need to be rectified at the East Street complex. That includes electrical work, addressing sewage backups in several units, fire code violations and HVAC enhancements.

“Existing HVAC in the building was done illegally without permits,” Hansen said. “Numerous code violations exist and must be corrected.”

She also said she hasn’t received test results regarding possible asbestos in the facility.

Bouwer said he will provide a letter from a state-licensed asbestos inspector that shows if asbestos is undisturbed, it doesn’t require testing.

Some of the former East Street apartment residents attended Wednesday’s hearing hoping to learn more about the building and what’s planned there.

Lorraine Guillen-Wentz said she feels “appalled” because she believes Gore has taken this situation lightly.

She said she and other former residents believe their health was at risk by living in the building.

“The majority of us are represented by an attorney, the Ashford (Law) Group,” Guillen-Wentz said.

She said she was able to move into a different place, but there are many who haven’t. She recently heard from one of the displaced residents who was “in tears” because she still hasn’t obtained new housing.

Julie Martinez is another former resident at the East Street apartment who is still searching for another place to live. She said she is living with family in the meantime.

She believes there isn’t enough being done to address the building and how it’s affected the lives of the former tenants.

Martinez said she and many others still have personal belongings in the facility. Bouwer said a sign was posted providing a number to call to make arrangements to gather items. He also indicated the former tenants can contact his law office.

Because of the issues listed in the “Do Not Occupy” notice, Martinez and others are unsure of what condition their belongings could be in after the building was vacated weeks ago.

“We lost ourselves,” Martinez said. “We don’t know what else to do.”