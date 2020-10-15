Motorcyclist airlifted after crash with semi

HOBART — A man was airlifted after a collision between a motorcycle and a semitrailer Thursday afternoon in Hobart.

First responders were called to the crash at 3:55 p.m. at County Line Road and Old Lincoln Highway, said Hobart Fire Department Assistant Chief John Reitz. Reitz said witnesses reported the motorcycle struck a semi.

The motorcyclist suffered traumatic injuries to his face and was airlifted to the University of Chicago Trauma Center. He was wearing a helmet, which helped prevent further harm, Reitz said. There were no other reported injuries.

Hobart police are continuing to investigate how the crash occurred and limited information was immediately available.

