Motorcyclist airlifted after crash with semi
Motorcyclist airlifted after crash with semi

Medical helicopter UCAN File

The motorcyclist was flown to the University of Chicago Medical Center. 

 File Photo

HOBART — A man was airlifted after a collision between a motorcycle and a semitrailer Thursday afternoon in Hobart. 

First responders were called to the crash at 3:55 p.m. at County Line Road and Old Lincoln Highway, said Hobart Fire Department Assistant Chief John Reitz. Reitz said witnesses reported the motorcycle struck a semi.

The motorcyclist suffered traumatic injuries to his face and was airlifted to the University of Chicago Trauma Center. He was wearing a helmet, which helped prevent further harm, Reitz said. There were no other reported injuries. 

Hobart police are continuing to investigate how the crash occurred and limited information was immediately available. 

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

