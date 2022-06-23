New apartment complex gives vets Safe Haven

HOBART — It’s been years in the works, and a new 75-unit apartment facility has opened to assist low-income, senior and disabled veterans.

Many recently gathered to celebrate the ribbon-cutting for the Rauner Family Veteran Apartments by A Safe Haven Foundation.

“Since 1994, A Safe Haven’s mission has always been to set new paradigms and standards of care to address and solve the root causes of poverty and homelessness, especially on behalf of our veterans,” said Neli Vazquez Rowland, A Safe Haven president and co-founder.

The fully furnished apartment facility serves veterans who can’t afford to live independently. The goal is to help veterans in need become self-sufficient and find employment through services provided at the facility.

“Our veterans have been there for us, and it’s our privilege to be there for them,” Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said. “That’s why the work you do at A Safe Haven Foundation is so important.”

More than $20 million in U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development/Veterans Affairs rental housing tax credits was secured for the project. Former Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner and his wife, Diana Rauner, also donated $1 million to A Safe Haven Foundation to support the initiative.

“Over the last 25 years, Diana and I have been proud to support the important work that Neli and Brian Rowland, co-founders of A Safe Haven, have been doing to develop housing that all Americans in crisis need to live their lives with pride and dignity,” Rauner said.

“As ‘first movers,’ they were among the earliest to identify the need to build more supportive and affordable housing through public-private partnerships. The Rauner Family Veteran Apartments by A Safe Haven is another example of our long-standing commitment to that effort.”

The individuals who will live at the site are referred by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Onsite services are provided to residents, and the property is managed by KMA Companies.

The facility offers a variety of amenities in addition to the fully furnished apartments. These include an exercise area, flexible meeting space/community room, a landscaped outdoor patio courtyard, laundry room and bike storage.

A Bronze Star monument was created at the entrance of the facility to honor Michael J. Rowland, a decorated Korean War Veteran. He is the father of A Safe Haven co-founder Brian Rowland, a U.S. Army veteran.

“It’s quite a development there,” Mayor Brian Snedecor said. “Providing housing for veterans in need is a great thing.”

Snedecor said the city is honored that A Safe Haven selected Hobart for the apartment facility.

“They have 75 units there, and they are already full. … This was fastest filling development they’ve ever had, so there’s definitely a need in this area to assist our veterans,” Snedecor said.

A Safe Haven worked with Hobart for about four years to plan the project. Hobart leaders on several occasions displayed their support of the facility by approving several requests associated with the initiative.

“Any time we can help veterans, I think that’s something that our city’s always been strong about,” Snedecor said.

