New business park planned for Hobart

HOBART — A new business park is proposed for the former Beer Barrel property in Hobart.

Cambridge Companies recently went before the city’s Plan Commission for site plan and subdivision approvals, and now tax abatement is being sought for the project.

“Altogether, the project would have five 11,000-square-foot office and warehouse buildings and then eight self-storage buildings in the range of 2,600 to 7,200 square feet,” said attorney Mark Anderson, a representative for the project planned on about 16 acres of land near Clay Street and U.S. 30.

Anderson said that a development agreement with the city is still being finalized but that it’s nearly completed. He told the City Council the plan is to start construction as soon as possible.

“I know the developer is really excited about getting the project underway,” he said.

The infrastructure work would be the initial task, and the storage buildings would be the first structures erected there.

Anderson said construction of the office and warehouse buildings would follow, and the development agreement calls for all the work to be completed by the end of 2024.

“There’s not a lot of time here to waste for the developer,” he said.

Several city officials are pleased with plans for the development and thankful the former Beer Barrel has been demolished, but the City Council wasn’t ready at its last meeting to take initial action on the tax abatement request.

Councilman Dan Waldrop, D-at-large, said new information associated with the request was provided hours before the council session.

“We just got all this information,” he said. “It’s kind of technical to digest.”

The council tabled the matter. The council on Feb. 1 is expected to consider a resolution declaring the property as an economic revitalization area. The tax abatement request would then return to council March 1 for a public hearing and possible additional action.