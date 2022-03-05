New I-65 interchange studied

HOBART — New development underway in the city and proposed projects have Hobart officials exploring the possibility of a new Interstate 65 interchange.

City Engineer Phil Gralik said Hobart started an interchange justification study for a new I-65 interchange at 69th Avenue. He said there have been several meetings with the Indiana Department of Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration regarding the matter.

Gralik said the interchange is needed there because of development coming to that area of the city.

“Ultimately, we don’t want all this traffic going to the interchange at 61st (Avenue) and I-65, nor do we want it going to the interchange at U.S. 30 and I-65, so there needs to be one in the middle,” he said.

During initial meetings with INDOT and Federal Highway Administration officials, the city was told to come back to them when Hobart has a project that could necessitate a new interchange.

“Well, we’re at that point now, where the building on 69th Avenue, I believe, is the reason we go back,” Gralik said.

Becknell Industrial at the end of last year received approval to build a more than 600,000-square-foot facility on 69th east of Mississippi Street.

As that project advances, Becknell also is pursuing another industrial development for about 156 acres of property at 61st Avenue and Colorado Street. If that project comes to fruition, traffic from that site also would be directed to the potential new interchange, Gralik said.

No final decisions have been made about an interchange at 69th Avenue, and a project creating one could take years to complete.

While pursuing that endeavor, city officials also continue contemplating the Becknell project proposed for 61st and Colorado.

The property there currently has a residential classification, and Becknell is asking the city to change it to a light manufacturing zoning.

Becknell would invest about $200 million in the speculative development. Preliminary plans for the site show six buildings that would have about 2 million square feet of space in total.

There has been strong opposition from many residents who live near the site. Many indicated they are concerned about the development creating more traffic, deteriorating roads, affecting wildlife, decreasing property values and producing noise and light pollution.

The Plan Commission on Thursday decided to table the rezone request until its April 7 meeting. There will be a public hearing about the matter during the session, which starts at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 414 Main Street.

After the panel decides if it will support the rezone, it will head to the City Council for a final decision. If the rezone advances, Becknell would later go before the Plan Commission again for a site plan review, and that also would require a public hearing.

