New United Way of Northwest Indiana unveils strategic plan: 'We know our work is just beginning'

HOBART — Rafael Swift called United Way of Northwest Indiana's Level Up Program "the real deal."

His wife, Lourdes Swift, who also graduated from the program in 2021, said the program changed her life.

"It was truly a blessing. Even when you want to give up on yourself, they won't let you," she said.

The Hammond couple, who received applause and a standing ovation, spoke Tuesday at Avalon Manor as United Way Northwest Indiana unveiled its 2023-25 Strategic Plan.

United Way of Northwest Indiana President and CEO Adam O'Doherty said the Swifts, who both received work-related training that led to jobs, are examples of what can be done by his organization to help others.

"That's the result," O'Doherty said.

O'Doherty was hired in March to lead the nonprofit organization that merged the Lake Area United Way and United Way of Porter County.

The official merger date was Oct. 1, 2021, Jeff Strack said.

Strack, CEO of Strack and Van Til, serves as board chairman of the United Way of Northwest Indiana.

"It's an exciting time for us," Strack said.

Strack said that once O'Doherty was hired in March, steps were taken to gather extensive data through a listening campaign that involved surveying and speaking with people of all walks of life throughout the communities served.

"We have come to today's point. We know our work is just beginning," Strack said.

O'Doherty said there are four focus areas in the strategic plan — secure, assist, strengthen and grow.

Included in that plan are: to secure income stability for working families who cannot afford basic needs; to assist community members who need help; to strengthen the foundation of service, using every resource for maximum impact; and to grow the capacity to help everyone in the Region thrive.

Other goals in the 2023-2025 Strategic Plan include reaching 1,000 Level Up graduates, 3,500 community members helped, 35% improvement in key performance indicators and $10 million in annual revenue.

Plans are also being made to schedule six town halls throughout the area to receive feedback from the various communities served, O'Doherty said.

The services offered by United Way of Northwest Indiana helped Lourdes Swift with her inability to read.

"I was 45 years old and didn't know how to read," she said. She was helped by United Way after losing her job as a warehouse manager in Chicago.

The assistance she received led to her earning a certification in medical billing, a job stalled due to COVID.

Swift, who is currently unemployed, said she is hoping to be hired soon as an office manager.

Rafael Swift said he had two college degrees but insurmountable debt.

"I had no issues with reading. My roadblock was with math," he said.

Swift remembers driving by the United Way office every day and finally going there for assistance, which led to two careers. He presently works at the Hammond Family YMCA as a manager.

"This is the real deal. We are truly honored to be here before you," he said to attendees on Tuesday.