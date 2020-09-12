No sentence reduction for Hobart Walmart shooter, Indiana appeals court rules

However, a Lake County jury acquitted Hughes of the other charges in November and only found him guilty of the level 5 felony for shooting into the store and creating a substantial risk of bodily injury to another person, according to court records.

Hughes separately argued in his appeal that prosecutors distorted the fact-finding process by granting a witness legal immunity from prosecution for her testimony at a pretrial deposition, but not granting the same immunity at trial — making the witness, in effect, unavailable after she invoked the Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination.

The appeals court said it had "little difficulty in concluding that the prosecutor manipulated the immunity power to gain a tactical advantage."

But it declined to find the strategy amounted to reversible error or that Hughes was unconstitutionally prevented from cross-examining the witness, since she ultimately did not testify at his trial.

"Hughes acknowledges that he was afforded the opportunity to cross-examine (the witness) at her deposition and he elected not to do so," the court said.

"His bald assertion that the state failed to act in good faith to procure (the witness') testimony falls far short of establishing fundamental error."