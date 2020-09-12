 Skip to main content
No sentence reduction for Hobart Walmart shooter, Indiana appeals court rules
Hobart Walmart

Police investigate after a shooting Sept. 30, 2018, at the Hobart Walmart.

 Jeff Dildine, file, The Times

A Gary man convicted of criminal recklessness for shooting into the Hobart Walmart store on Sept. 30, 2018 is not entitled to any reduction in his three-year prison term, the Indiana Court of Appeals has ruled.

In a 3-0 decision, the appellate judges rejected a claim by Alex C. Hughes, 28, that he was acting in self-defense when he repeatedly shot Kyron Hawthorne Sr., a suspected rival gang member also from Gary, in the parking lot and at the entrance of the discount retailer in the 2900 block of East 79th Avenue.

According to court records, Hawthorne was struck by four bullets in the parking lot and continued to be pursued by Hughes as Hawthorne ran, hobbled and crawled into the store, where a bullet destroyed the window of the Burger King restaurant inside the Walmart.

The appeals court said even if Hughes initially was justified in defending himself from Hawthorne, his self-defense claim was extinguished when Hughes continued shooting Hawthorne after he was wounded.

"Firing multiple shots undercuts a claim of self-defense once a defendant disables the purported aggressor," the court said.

In addition to criminal recklessness, Hughes was charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery and criminal organization activity in connection with the Walmart shootout, court records show.

However, a Lake County jury acquitted Hughes of the other charges in November and only found him guilty of the level 5 felony for shooting into the store and creating a substantial risk of bodily injury to another person, according to court records.

Hughes separately argued in his appeal that prosecutors distorted the fact-finding process by granting a witness legal immunity from prosecution for her testimony at a pretrial deposition, but not granting the same immunity at trial — making the witness, in effect, unavailable after she invoked the Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination.

The appeals court said it had "little difficulty in concluding that the prosecutor manipulated the immunity power to gain a tactical advantage."

But it declined to find the strategy amounted to reversible error or that Hughes was unconstitutionally prevented from cross-examining the witness, since she ultimately did not testify at his trial.

"Hughes acknowledges that he was afforded the opportunity to cross-examine (the witness) at her deposition and he elected not to do so," the court said.

"His bald assertion that the state failed to act in good faith to procure (the witness') testimony falls far short of establishing fundamental error."

Hughes' prison term at the Plainfield Correctional Facility, assuming good behavior, is due to run until Oct. 15, 2021, according to the Indiana Department of Correction.

Hughes v. State ruling of Indiana Court of Appeals

Download PDF Hughes v. State ruling of Indiana Court of Appeals

