None injured in downtown Hobart apartment fire, official says

HOBART — A downtown apartment fire Wednesday temporarily displaced occupants of two units but left none injured, an official said.

Firefighters were called about 3:28 p.m. to the building, located on East Third Street between South Wisconsin and Main streets, said Hobart Assistant Fire Chief John Reitz.

Firefighters discovered upon arrival that the blaze started in a top floor apartment.

Crews were able to extinguish the flames in a matter of minutes, but smoke damage throughout the building forced residents to relocate, Reitz said.

It's not yet clear what caused the fire. An investigation is still underway.

The Hobart Fire Department was assisted by Hobart police and the Lake Station and New Chicago fire departments.

