Nonprofit aids youth athletes in honor of teen killed in car crash

A girl prepares to swing at a ball at the Home Run Derby on Saturday at Hillman Park in Hobart.

HOBART — Two hundred Northwest Indiana residents gathered at Hillman Park on Saturday afternoon to go to bat for a good cause.

Cristian's Dream, a nonprofit based in Crown Point, held its second annual Home Run Derby fundraiser to raise money for young athletes who need financial support.

Individuals had the opportunity to hit 10 baseballs, aiming to hit as many home runs as they could. The person with the most home runs received a custom trophy.

Adults and children participated in the fun, taking part in a raffle, enjoying meals from local food trucks and homemade baked goods and jumping around in a bounce house.

Cristian's Dream, a nonprofit based in Crown Point, held their second annual Home Run Derby fundraiser to raise money for young athletes who need financial support.

The idea for Cristian's Dream started when Gabriel Villarreal, founder and president, was searching for a way to process the death of his son.

Cristian, Villarreal's son, died in a car crash in June 2020. He was 15.

While Villarreal was grieving the loss of Cristian, he searched for some kind of explanation for the tragedy. While he moved through each stage of grief, he finally found what he said he identifies as the sixth stage of grief: finding meaning.

Cristian was someone who always wanted to help, Villarreal said. Angie Stengler Villarreal, founder, vice president and Cristian's mom, said he was always standing up for others.

"If there was a kid getting bullied or picked on, he always stepped in for them," she said.

He cared a lot about athletes and loved to play multiple sports while maintaining good grades. The mission of Cristian's Dream is to help athletes reach their athletic and academic goals without worrying about the financial impact.

"When my son passed away, I found a way to find meaning in his death," Gabriel Villarreal said. "This is our way of keeping his name alive."

Cristian's Dream became a reality in January 2021. Since then, the organization has provided funds to schools, sports teams and facilities, donated equipment and provided apparel. It donated an advanced pitching machine to Boone Grove High School, where Cristian was a student.

"The machine is state-of-the-art," Boone Grove varsity baseball coach Doug Hoover said. "It's really helped them in terms of preparing to play."

A poster for Cristian's Dream's Home Run Derby fundraiser hangs on a fence Saturday at Hillman Park in Hobart.

Cristian's Dream also supplies yearly scholarships to individual students to fund their cost of participation. This includes any additional equipment or items they may need to play their sport.

This year's recipients are Zoe Stanley, 16, of Huntington, and brothers Anthony Cartalano, 14, and Ethan Cartalano, 10, of Forest Park, Illinois. Each received a $1,000 scholarship.

The group receives donations from businesses and families in the area, according to Gabriel Villarreal. The Board of Directors is made up of 10 members, including Secretary Michelle Silva, who has known Villarreal and his family for 30 years.

When Villarreal told her about his idea to start Cristian's Dream, she answered with a resounding yes. 

"We just jumped in," Silva said. "Anything we can do to honor Cristian's memory."

Silva said the nonprofit's mission is unique. She hasn't heard of any other organization focused solely on young children and adolescents who play sports.

"There's really nothing like this," Silva said. "We make sure there is financial need to help kids play the sport they love. That's our goal."

More information on how to donate can be found at cristiansdream.org.

