Pence attends event rolling back gas to $2.38 at Hobart gas station

HOBART — The True Cost of Washington Tour sponsored by Americans for Prosperity, a conservative political advocacy group, came to Luke Convenience Store & Gas Station on Tuesday afternoon and featured an appearance by former Vice President Mike Pence.

The tour has been traveling across the county, partnering with gas stations to offset the price of regular gasoline back down to $2.38, the average price per gallon on the first day of the Biden administration. Americans can expect to spend an extra $5,500 to maintain the same standard of living as last year due to soaring inflation rates, AFP said.

“We’re highlighting the issues coming out of Washington, the bad policies that have been driving inflation across the economy causing record gas prices this summer for Hoosiers,” Jeff Webb, Indiana’s AFP state director, said. “We’re trying to use this to provide some temporary relief, but really to highlight the good policies to get these prices down permanently and provide people permanent relief across the economy.”

The average American family will spend $1,500 more per year for gas at its current cost, Pence said. He said America needs a change of direction in leadership or new leadership in Washington.

“The time has come for the Biden administration to end the war on energy and unleash American energy and lower the cost of gasoline for working families here in the heartland of America,” he said. “That will be the foundation of bringing this economy back.”

Pence was accompanied by Jennifer-Ruth Green, the Republican candidate for Indiana’s 1st Congressional District of Lake, Porter and northwest LaPorte counties.

“Hoosiers deserve better,” Green said. “When we look at the fact that specific economic difficulties are crushing our families, it is something that burdens me. As we see these families who are struggling, I believe we can do better.”

AFP rolled back the regular price of gasoline from $3.99 to $2.38 from 1 to 3 p.m. The organization covered the remaining cost of $1.61 per gallon to help out Hoosiers.

“It was such a blessing, I saved about $20 in gas today,” Corey Laseter, of Hobart, said. “To have someone to give back, for me to leave my house and see this surprise, it just makes my day. It encourages you to do what’s right and believe things will get better.”

Laseter said that oftentimes the middle and lower class think they’re being taken advantage of and that events like the True Cost of Washington Tour give people hope.

Anton Jackson, of Gary, normally doesn’t fill up his gas tank since it’s been $4 and up but was able to today since he saved an extra $2 per gallon.

“You’re spending more money at the gas pump, even the dollar store. You’re spending an extra 25 cents for almost everything there,” Jackson said. “Overall you’re spending a lot of extra money, and it adds up in the long run.”

Webb said this was the tour’s third stop in Indiana and somewhere around stop 50 in the U.S. overall. He said the two-hour gas rollback window would provide nearly 200 customers with cheaper gas.

Following the event, Drew Anderson, spokesman for the Indiana Democratic party, and U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland released statements regarding Pence's comments.

"It's a shame Mike Pence doesn't read local news anymore, because if he had, he'd learn the state's high gas taxes are solely because of Governor Eric Holcomb and the Indiana Republican Party," Anderson said. "Hoosiers should expect these kinds of political stunts from Pence - because he's trying so hard to be relevant."

Mrvan said Republicans are focused solely on greed and political power, not substance and solving problems.

"It is deeply regrettable that the Republican nominee for the First District of Indiana receives money and support from these types of national organizations, including the American Action Network, which is funded by Big Oil and their record-breaking profits," Mrvan said.