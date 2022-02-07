Plans for major industrial complex get pushback from Hobart residents

HOBART — A new industrial complex could bring hundreds of jobs and about $200 million in investment to Hobart, but many residents have made it clear they oppose the project.

Becknell Industrial is asking the city to rezone about 156 acres of land at 61st Avenue and Colorado Street. The property currently has a residential classification and Becknell wants it to have a light manufacturing zoning.

Ethan Frisch, of Becknell Industrial, said preliminary plans for the site call for six buildings that would have about 2 million square feet of space in total.

“This is a speculative development,” Frisch said. “We don’t have a user for it yet.”

The project went before the Plan Commission on Thursday for a recommendation regarding the zoning change request. The panel deferred the matter until its March 3 session to determine if it could rezone a portion of the property to create a buffer and how that could affect the feasibility of the potential development.

The panel spent more than two hours reviewing the matter and hearing comments from residents who strongly oppose the development.

Many residents indicated they believe the project doesn’t fit there because of the nearby residential communities.

“This is not an area for this kind of business,” one resident told the Plan Commission.

Some indicated they wouldn’t have invested in homes in that area if they knew the development was on the horizon.

Many indicated they are concerned about the development creating more traffic, causing deteriorating roads, affecting wildlife, decreasing property values and producing noise and light pollution.

One resident said the project doesn’t fit with the aesthetics of residential areas, and residents would “view nothing more than concrete boxes as far as the eye can see.”

Frisch said he understands the concerns of the residents, and Becknell would create buffering with landscaping and other methods. He said the buildings would be set back about 325 feet from the community to the north and 515 feet from the western neighborhood.

Frisch said Becknell has done many industrial projects across the country, and some have been in proximity to residential areas. The commission asked how those projects affected residential property values.

“Generally with investment and jobs, the values stayed the same or increased, but I understand the concerns of the neighbors,” he said.

To help address noise, docks would face away from the streets.

After the Plan Commission decides if it will support the rezone, it will head to the City Council for a final decision.

“This has to go through the council,” City Councilman Chris Wells said.

He assured residents he won’t support a project that won’t benefit the city.

“Just because it’s being proposed doesn’t mean it’s going to happen,” he said.

Wells also said the rezoning request “is the first hurdle of many steps” associated with Becknell’s proposal.

If the rezone advances, Becknell would later go before the Plan Commission again for a site plan review, and that also would require a public hearing.

