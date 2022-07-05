 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Portion of Delaware Street closed in Hobart

HOBART — A road reconstruction project has closed a stretch of Delaware Street until Aug. 12.

The road will be blocked to through traffic between Cleveland and Home Avenues.

A detour route has traffic using Colorado and Wisconsin Streets to travel around the construction area.

