Portion of Delaware Street closed in Hobart

HOBART — A road reconstruction project has closed a stretch of Delaware Street until Aug. 12.
The road will be blocked to through traffic between Cleveland and Home Avenues.
A detour route has traffic using Colorado and Wisconsin Streets to travel around the construction area.
