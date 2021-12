Prescribed burn set Thursday for Hobart park

HOBART — A Hobart park is set to undergo a prescribed burn Thursday by environmental officials.

A total of 181 acres will be burned in the Hobart Prairie Grove, which is a park that consists of forested ravines near Lake George.

Members of the Great Lakes Fire Management Zone, based at Indiana Dunes National Park, will conduct the burn between 11 a.m. and noon, weather permitting.

The area included in the prescribed burn is on the west side of Lake George, south of 48th Avenue, east of Liverpool Road and north of 61st Avenue.

Smoke is expected to raise out of the area to the east and south east. It should not impact any roads or neighborhoods, the Great Lakes Fire Management Zone news release said.

This measure is part of the park's long term restoration of the area to its natural bur oak/white oak forest type.

Individuals can learn more and get updates on the park's official Facebook page at facebook.com/IndianaDunesNPS.

