Raises not in Hobart books

HOBART — Financial constraints are preventing the city from providing raises in 2023, but city leaders said they will continue reviewing potential options to keep the municipality an attractive place to work.

The City Council on Wednesday adopted salary ordinances for next year and approved the first reading of an ordinance for the 2023 budget.

Mayor Brian Snedecor said the city is facing about a $9 million hit because of the property tax appeal for the Southlake Mall, and that’s a major reason Hobart can’t afford raises next year.

He said he will continue meeting with union representatives and other city workforce to discuss “achievable” ideas that can entice police, fire and other candidates to the city.

“We’ve been making some progress,” Snedecor said.

Among options being reviewed are policy changes that would allow new police and fire applicants to move to a different rank much quicker and the ability to recover vacation time and seniority if they come to Hobart from a different department.

Officials also have had discussions about the possibility of using American Rescue Plan Act funding for a one-time stipend for employees in 2023.

“There’s been talk about maybe $3,000 an employee,” Snedecor said during the Aug. 17 council meeting.

At the August session, Brian Degrauwe, president of Hobart Professional Firefighters Local 1641, said the Fire Department is understaffed.

That has caused operational issues such as shutting down a fire rig or even a station when there aren’t sufficient staffing levels.

Snedecor said it’s been challenging to have enough staffing to serve the city’s four firehouses, but he also noted that there are other communities of similar size as Hobart that “probably more often than not” have fewer fire stations as Hobart.

Degrauwe said that several firefighters have left Hobart recently and that they indicated pay and staffing levels the were main reasons for leaving the department.

He said the base pay in Hobart for firefighters is below what’s offered in some other area communities.

Degrauwe said he understands Hobart is working to hire more firefighters, but he’s unsure how attractive the job is when other departments offer higher pay.

“Since 2019, we’ve gotten a 2% raise,” he said in August.

Snedecor said that Hobart was once among Region communities offering the lowest wages but that the city made strides to get away from that situation.

“We certainly don’t want to slide back to the point that we’re on the bottom,” Snedecor said.

Although Hobart isn’t the highest-paid community in the area, Snedecor believes the municipality remains an attractive place to work.

“We’ve been fortunate, both (police and fire) departments have hired some really quality individuals that come trained, ready to go (with) certifications,” Snedecor said. “Really, some of the best of the best.”