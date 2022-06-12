Region residents release butterflies to spread gun violence awareness

Lauren Lanham and Darshan Patel, a member of the foundation, decided to host the event because Molley had been drawn to butterflies since they were kids.

Lauren Lanham recalled how her sister would raise butterflies every summer when they were younger.

"We want to build a space here today and release our butterflies," Lauren said.

Tina Shipe, Molley Lanham's best friend, spoke about how the tragedy uprooted her life. She discussed how the grief sits with her even now.

"I continue to be inspired by the empathy, compassion and individuality I learned from Molley throughout our friendship," Shipe said. She said her healing journey has opened her life to others who have experienced similar traumas.

Stacey Spejewski, Molley Lanham's mother and founder of the foundation, then discussed the foundation's mission to raise awareness about gun violence in the Region. Spejewski collected newspaper clippings over the last month depicting incidents of gun violence in Northwest Indiana and showed how many people were directly harmed in only a short period of time.

"Every day, more than 300 people are directly impacted by gun violence in the United States," Spejewski said. She said that her daughter was killed by someone who should not have had access to a firearm, as he was underage.

She said it saddens her to see how many people are impacted by gun violence just in Indiana.

"Gun violence has lasting and a profound impact on the individuals it unfortunately touches. There is not a day that goes by that I don't relive what has happened and miss Molley with every beat of my heart," Spejewski said.

Beth Byrd, a family friend of the Lanhams, described her own experience with gun violence. When Byrd was a child, her father was killed when he entered his home while burglars were present.

"You never forget, and you always think about your loved ones. I am never going to forget my dad," Byrd said. "There's no playbook, nobody tells you how to get through this."

After the rain subsided, everybody present was able to release butterflies. Lauren Lanham said she ordered 80 from Florida, but they were safe for Indiana and not considered invasive.

The foundation has been active for a year now and plans to host additional events this fall. They will have a golf outing fundraiser Aug. 5 and plan to hold a memorial event sometime between Thanksgiving and the end of 2022.

Lauren Lanham said it was important to the foundation to be involved in the Region, as Northwest Indiana has a higher rate of gun violence than the nation's average.