Renovation starts at former Toys 'R' Us property

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HOBART — Burlington stores are temporarily closed, but there appear to be plans to relocate the Hobart location.

Burlington has received building permits and has started to remodel the former Toys R Us facility off U.S. 30 across from the Southlake Mall, Hobart Building Official Mike Hannigan said.

He said it's a multimillion-dollar renovation project that started in recent weeks. So far, some demolition work has been done at the site, and roof enhancements have been completed there, Hannigan said.

A Burlington representative didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

There is an existing Burlington location just east of the former Toys R Us site.

Hannigan said he understands why Burlington would want to move to the former toy store property because more traffic is typically generated in that area.

It hasn't been announced when the work could be completed at the site, which has been vacant for about two years.

Although the coronavirus has slowed business and stalled many activities, construction projects are allowed to resume.