urgent

Renovation starts at former Toys 'R' Us property

Burlington has received building permits and has started to remodel the former Toys 'R' Us facility off U.S. 30 across from the Southlake Mall, Hobart Building Official Mike Hannigan said. The stores has been closed about two years.

 Associated Press, file

HOBART — Burlington stores are temporarily closed, but there appear to be plans to relocate the Hobart location.

Burlington has received building permits and has started to remodel the former Toys R Us facility off U.S. 30 across from the Southlake Mall, Hobart Building Official Mike Hannigan said.

He said it's a multimillion-dollar renovation project that started in recent weeks. So far, some demolition work has been done at the site, and roof enhancements have been completed there, Hannigan said.

A Burlington representative didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

There is an existing Burlington location just east of the former Toys R Us site.

Hannigan said he understands why Burlington would want to move to the former toy store property because more traffic is typically generated in that area.

It hasn't been announced when the work could be completed at the site, which has been vacant for about two years.

Although the coronavirus has slowed business and stalled many activities, construction projects are allowed to resume.

Hannigan said the Hobart Building Department has remained busy, and he continues to complete inspections at construction sites.

Another major project that recently started in the city is the Rauner Family Veteran Apartments by A Safe Haven.

The 75-unit facility is being constructed on Iowa Street in the Silverstone area.

The apartment complex will serve veterans who can’t afford to live independently. That can include low-income, senior and disabled veterans.

The Rauner Family Veteran Apartments could open in April next year.

