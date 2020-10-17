Residents voice concerns about Hobart Fire Department staffing shortage

Smith is encouraging residents to contact him on Facebook about fire department issues.

“We have a lot of concerns,” Smith said, citing manpower issues and access to supplies.

One concern deals with the coronavirus and the possibility of the disease closing an entire station. Another issue is the lack of immediate replacement of a firefighter upon retirement. Others questioned why ambulance fees do not revert back to the department but instead are placed in the city’s general fund.

Snedecor previously told The Times the city is experiencing financial struggles because of property tax caps, COVID-19 and other issues. He also indicated the community of nearly 30,000 people doesn't have a heavy industrial tax base to help fund public safety.

He believes starting a volunteer program could be a good way to supplement the full-time service already in place.

But Enrique Lopez, president of Hobart Professional Firefighters Local 1641, said the city should look to a solution that involves staffing of full-time firefighters.