Review continues for Hobart apartment

HOBART — Several items must still be addressed before a Hobart apartment building can have a do-not-occupy notice lifted.

The Board of Public Works and Safety on Wednesday reviewed the status of the apartment at 215 East St.

The apartment, which is owned by Joe Gore, was shut down in July, and 11 families were immediately displaced after the do-not-occupy notice was issued. That notice indicated the facility is a fire hazard, hazard to public health and in violation of codes.

Hobart Building Official Karen Hansen on Wednesday said a building permit was issued to a mold remediation company to complete work outlined in an estimate, but there are several outstanding items remaining on an updated order.

She said a survey is needed to determine if there is asbestos in the building. If asbestos is found and disturbed, it must be properly remediated.

Hansen said surface testing for mold must be completed, and remediation is required if mold is present. Hansen said she contacted the mold remediation company hired to work at the apartment about the matter.

“I am waiting on a response from them,” she said.

Hansen said air quality testing also is required there.

She said Hobart also is still waiting on the property owner to issue a scope of work and signed contract for HVAC improvements that must be done to bring the facility into compliance.

Hansen also said Hobart has received no documentation that water and sewage leaks and backups have been addressed there.

Attorney Greg Bouwer, who is representing Gore, said he provided a letter regarding the potential for asbestos in the building.

“The letter indicates that if the work does not impact suspected asbestos materials, no testing is required under the state law,” he said. “It’s if you impact asbestos materials or possibly, then you have to do a study, test it, get the results back.”

He said the full scope of the apartment improvement project doesn’t touch asbestos.

Bouwer said there is more than $30,000 worth of electrical work planned for the building, but that is unable to advance because the city hasn’t yet issued the electrical permit.

“We’re anxious to do that work,” he said.

Hansen said Hobart won’t release that permit until the city knows mold remediation is completed, mold testing is done and the asbestos matter is properly examined.

“We wanted to do that to ensure the safety of the trades working on site,” she said.

Mayor Brian Snedecor said he understands Bouwer’s position on the asbestos matter.

“But I also understand that the city official’s position is that if it hasn’t been disturbed, we just need something from a professional saying it has not been disturbed and that there is no need for remediation,” Snedecor said.

Bouwer told Hobart officials that updated mold testing results were provided to the city, and he was “surprised” it didn’t include surface testing results. Bouwer said the mold remediation company is following up on that matter.

“That should be taken care of momentarily,” he said.

Bouwer said air quality testing also has been done at the site, and it has shown improved results.

There is one apartment where air quality testing hasn’t occurred, and that’s because the tenant who lived there changed the locks.

“We’re not going to break and enter that unit,” Bouwer said.

The tenant provided a key to the unit to her attorney, and she notified Bouwer that he can obtain the key from the attorney.

“So, there is an avenue to get that accomplished,” Snedecor said.

In response to the HVAC system, Bouwer said it was updated prior to Gore purchasing the building, and it was in compliance with city code when it was installed by the previous owner.

He said that system should be “grandfathered in” because it met city standards when it was installed.

Hansen said that would apply for existing installations done lawfully and properly inspected by the city.

She said Hobart has no record that permits were issued when the HVAC system was installed. Hobart also has no documentation that it was up to code when Gore purchased the building.

Bouwer asked that he could meet with city officials to further discuss the HVAC matter because Gore didn’t install the system and he believes it met city codes when he acquired the building.

The board decided to keep the HVAC item as it is on the do-not-occupy order.

“I think it’s important that we stick to that and not run off course,” Hansen said.

When deciding that the order will stand, the board indicated it will continue reviewing the matter during its Sept. 21 meeting.

As the apartment situation is ongoing, it has disrupted the lives of many tenants who lived there.

Some have found new housing, but there are others who have temporary living arrangements. Snedecor said there are some tenants who plan to return to the building once it’s available for habitation.