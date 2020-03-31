Road projects could pave way for new development
Hobart City Hall

HOBART — Work to reconstruct 69th Avenue and extend sanitary sewer service there is expected to start in May.

The Redevelopment Commission has awarded a $4 million contract to G.E. Marshall for the road widening and reconstruction planned to take place on 69th between Mississippi and Colorado streets.

The commission also approved a contract close to $784,000 to Grimmer Construction for the sanitary sewer extension.

Jake Dammarell, of Butler, Fairman and Seufert, said tree clearing efforts are underway in the project area, and utility relocation will follow.

It’s anticipated the road construction will begin in early to mid-May, Dammarell said.

“The underground work on the sanitary sewer located along 69th Avenue east of Colorado Street is also anticipated to commence in May,” Dammarell said.

Hobart will have a clearer understanding of the construction schedule after preconstruction conferences take place with contractors.

City Engineer Phil Gralik said Hobart is expected to eventually have an informational meeting for residents to receive details about the project.

Dammarell said information about the 69th Avenue work also will be posted on the city’s website, cityofhobart.org.

Dammarell said the roadwork will be completed in two phases. The focus of the first phase will be a stretch of 69th between Mississippi and Meadow View Lane.

Work for the second phase will take place from Meadow View Lane to Colorado Street, and a roundabout will be created at the Colorado Street intersection.

“Phase one will be complete in December of 2020, and phase two will commence in the spring of 2021 with completion in late fall of 2021,” Dammarell said.

Residents will have access to their homes at all times during the construction, but the corridor will be closed to through traffic.

“Drivers are encouraged to seek alternative routes including a detour route that will be posted during construction,” Dammarell said.

The roadwork and sewer extension is necessary for new development to occur along 69th Avenue.

Becknell Industrial wants to start construction as early as April 1 for a new 617,000-square-foot building it will lease to AMI LLC.

Paul Thurston, of Becknell Industrial, said there will be about $33 million in hard costs associated with the creation of the new building.

Thurston said Becknell understands the road enhancements must happen to accommodate the truck traffic the development will bring, and Becknell is contributing about $2 million toward the road project.

Becknell’s new facility will create 165 construction jobs and more than 160 jobs in the building when it’s in operation.

There is enough space on the 52-acre property to expand the facility by another 112,000 square feet, Thurston said.

