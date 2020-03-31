Road projects could pave way for new development

HOBART — Work to reconstruct 69th Avenue and extend sanitary sewer service there is expected to start in May.
The Redevelopment Commission has awarded a $4 million contract to G.E. Marshall for the road widening and reconstruction planned to take place on 69th between Mississippi and Colorado streets.
The commission also approved a contract close to $784,000 to Grimmer Construction for the sanitary sewer extension.
Jake Dammarell, of Butler, Fairman and Seufert, said tree clearing efforts are underway in the project area, and utility relocation will follow.
It’s anticipated the road construction will begin in early to mid-May, Dammarell said.
“The underground work on the sanitary sewer located along 69th Avenue east of Colorado Street is also anticipated to commence in May,” Dammarell said.
Hobart will have a clearer understanding of the construction schedule after preconstruction conferences take place with contractors.
City Engineer Phil Gralik said Hobart is expected to eventually have an informational meeting for residents to receive details about the project.
Dammarell said information about the 69th Avenue work also will be posted on the city’s website, cityofhobart.org.
Dammarell said the roadwork will be completed in two phases. The focus of the first phase will be a stretch of 69th between Mississippi and Meadow View Lane.
Work for the second phase will take place from Meadow View Lane to Colorado Street, and a roundabout will be created at the Colorado Street intersection.
“Phase one will be complete in December of 2020, and phase two will commence in the spring of 2021 with completion in late fall of 2021,” Dammarell said.
Residents will have access to their homes at all times during the construction, but the corridor will be closed to through traffic.
“Drivers are encouraged to seek alternative routes including a detour route that will be posted during construction,” Dammarell said.
The roadwork and sewer extension is necessary for new development to occur along 69th Avenue.
Becknell Industrial wants to start construction as early as April 1 for a new 617,000-square-foot building it will lease to AMI LLC.
Paul Thurston, of Becknell Industrial, said there will be about $33 million in hard costs associated with the creation of the new building.
Thurston said Becknell understands the road enhancements must happen to accommodate the truck traffic the development will bring, and Becknell is contributing about $2 million toward the road project.
Becknell’s new facility will create 165 construction jobs and more than 160 jobs in the building when it’s in operation.
There is enough space on the 52-acre property to expand the facility by another 112,000 square feet, Thurston said.
Stores imposing purchase limits per customer on hot coronavirus items
Medical tent sits outside Community Hospital
Medical tent sits outside Community Hospital
Virus sign
Virus sign
St. Paul's Catholic Church Valparaiso
St Paul Catholic Church mass
St. Paul's Catholic Church Valparaiso
St. Paul Catholic Church in Valparaiso
St. Paul's Catholic Church Valparaiso
Whiting library drops fine policy for late returns
St. Paul's Catholic Church Valparaiso
St. Paul's Catholic Church Valparaiso
Whiting library drops fine policy for late returns
Whiting library drops fine policy for late returns
Whiting library drops fine policy for late returns
Whiting library drops fine policy for late returns
St. Paul's Catholic Church Valparaiso
Fight against virus
Fight against virus
Fight against virus
Fight against virus
Fight against virus
Fight against virus
Fight against virus
Gymnastics state finals
Northwest Indiana Cancer Kids Foundation annual St. Baldrick's Foundation Event 2020
Hammond Emergency Press Conference
Hammond Emergency Press Conference
Hammond Emergency Press Conference
Hammond Emergency Press Conference
Hammond Emergency Press Conference
Hammond Emergency Press Conference
Hammond Emergency Press Conference
Hammond Emergency Press Conference
Hammond Emergency Press Conference
Hammond Emergency Press Conference
Jennifer Wilson
Sip Coffee House
Sip Coffee House
Sip Coffee House
Sip Coffee House
Sip Coffee House
Myles Books
Sip Coffee House
East Chicago COVID-19 press conference
Meal Pickup for Hammond Schools
Meal Pickup for Hammond Schools
Meal Pickup for Hammond Schools
Meal Pickup for Hammond Schools
Meal Pickup for Hammond Schools
Meal Pickup for Hammond Schools
Meal Pickup for Hammond Schools
Meal Pickup for Hammond Schools
Meal Pickup for Hammond Schools
Meal Pickup for Hammond Schools
Meal Pickup for Hammond Schools
Meal Pickup for Hammond Schools
Meal Pickup for Hammond Schools
Meal Pickup for Hammond Schools
Meal Pickup for Hammond Schools
Meal Pickup for Hammond Schools
Meal Pickup for Hammond Schools
Meal Pickup for Hammond Schools
St. Patrick's Day tradition carries on
Corned beef and cabbage dinner drive-thru
St. Patrick's Day tradition carries on
St. Patrick's Day tradition carries on
Corned beef and cabbage dinner drive-thru
Corned beef and cabbage dinner drive-thru
Corned beef and cabbage dinner drive-thru
Area restaurants deal with closures
Area restaurants deal with closures
Area restaurants deal with closures
Area restaurants deal with closures
Area restaurants deal with closures
Shopping at Stracks
Shopping at Stracks
Shopping at Stracks
Shopping at Stracks
St. Paul Catholic Church in Valparaiso
Meal Pickup for Hammond Schools
Sip Coffee House
Area restaurants deal with closures
Food response team discusses plans for getting food to students and seniors
Food response team discusses plans for getting food to students and seniors
Food response team discusses plans for getting food to students and seniors
Food response team discusses plans for getting food to students and seniors
Food response team discusses plans for getting food to students and seniors
Food response team discusses plans for getting food to students and seniors
Food response team discusses plans for getting food to students and seniors
Food response team discusses plans for getting food to students and seniors
Food response team discusses plans for getting food to students and seniors
Hobart Fire Dept coronavirus
Jeff and Darlene Spencer
Lake government buildings closing, county employees working half days due to pandemic
Janitorial service launches COVID-19 task force to disinfect contaminated facilities
Red Cross
Janitorial service launches COVID-19 task force to disinfect contaminated facilities
Kouts practice, Franciscan hospitals in Crown Point, Michigan City are testing for COVID-19 — with doctor's note
Kouts practice, Franciscan hospitals in Crown Point, Michigan City are testing for COVID-19 — with doctor's note
Kouts practice, Franciscan hospitals in Crown Point, Michigan City are testing for COVID-19 — with doctor's note
Pleasant View gives away chocolate milk
Pleasant View gives away chocolate milk
Pleasant View gives away chocolate milk
Pleasant View gives away chocolate milk
Pleasant View gives away chocolate milk
Pleasant View gives away chocolate milk
Coronavirus threat no match for charity
Front line of COVID-19 in Crown Point
Kouts practice, Franciscan hospitals in Crown Point, Michigan City testing for COVID-19
Kouts practice, Franciscan hospitals in Crown Point, Michigan City testing for COVID-19
Covid19 testing in Kouts
Covid19 testing in Kouts
Covid19 testing in Kouts
Covid19 testing in Kouts
Covid19 testing in Kouts
Covid19 testing in Kouts
Covid19 testing in Kouts
Covid19 testing in Kouts
Covid19 testing in Kouts
Kouts practice, Franciscan hospitals in Crown Point, Michigan City testing for COVID-19
Kouts practice, Franciscan hospitals in Crown Point, Michigan City testing for COVID-19
Hammond casino donates 30,000 lbs. of food after being closed for coronavirus
Hammond casino donates 30,000 lbs. of food after being closed for coronavirus
Gelsosomo's Pizzeria Crown Point giving away free sack lunches to stuck-at-home school kids
Church rings bells for coronavirus responder
Pastor Stephen Bongard will be livestreaming a funeral service
Pastor Stephen Bongard will be livestreaming a funeral service
Unions donating respirator masks to health care workers to aid in coronavirus response
Unions donating respirator masks to health care workers to aid in coronavirus response
Merrillville restaurant donates food to health care
Merrillville restaurant donates food to health care workers
Mr. Greek Gyros provides meals for Methodist Southlake ER workers
Mr. Greek Gyros provides meals for Methodist Southlake ER workers
Volunteers from various organizations picking up food and delivering it to senior citizens.
Volunteers from various organizations picking up food and delivering it to senior citizens.
Volunteers from various organizations picking up food and delivering it to senior citizens.
Volunteers from various organizations picking up food and delivering it to senior citizens.
Volunteers from various organizations picking up food and delivering it to senior citizens.
Volunteers from various organizations picking up food and delivering it to senior citizens.
Volunteers from various organizations picking up food and delivering it to senior citizens.
18th Street Distillery helping make hand sanitizer
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Albert's Diamond Jewelers, Fiddlehead, Home Goods, Planet Fitness among many temporary coronavirus closings
Takeout meals at Scrambled Diner
Takeout meals at Scrambled Diner
Takeout meals at Scrambled Diner
Takeout meals at Scrambled Diner
Takeout meals at Scrambled Diner
Takeout meals at Scrambled Diner
Takeout meals at Scrambled Diner
Takeout meals at Scrambled Diner
Drive-up church service
Drive-up church service
Strack & Van Til launches emergency fundraiser fpr those suffering hardship during coronavirus crisis
Prince delivers enforcement order
Anytime Fitness
Anytime Fitness
Anytime Fitness
Anytime Fitness
Journeyman Distillery gave out hundreds of bottles of hand sanitizer
Myers Elementary staff parades through Portage neighborhood
Myers Elementary staff parades through Portage neighborhood
Myers Elementary staff parades through Portage neighborhood
Myers Elementary staff parades through Portage neighborhood
Myers Elementary staff parades through Portage neighborhood
Myers Elementary staff parades through Portage neighborhood
Myers Elementary staff parades through Portage neighborhood
Myers Elementary staff parades through Portage neighborhood
Myers Elementary staff parades through Portage neighborhood
Myers Elementary staff parades through Portage neighborhood
Myers Elementary staff parades through Portage neighborhood
Lake County Government Center in Crown Point
Largely deserted by the Old Courthouse, Crown Point
Valplayso in Valparaiso
Crown Point Square
U.S. 30 in Schererville
Ghost town
No thru traffic
Closed for business
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Highland's Highway Avenue
Shops on Main
Special delivery
Best Buy
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
St. Mary Food Pantry does emergency distribution
St. Mary Food Pantry does emergency distribution
St. Mary Food Bank does emergency distribution
St. Mary Food Bank does emergency distribution
St. Mary Food Pantry does emergency distribution
Lake Station
IUN
Broadway in Gary
Indiana University Northwest
Main Street in Hobart
Gary's Broadway
Innsbrook
Innsbrook
Innsbrook
Strack & Van Til is giving North Township 100 bags of food
Strack & Van Til is giving North Township 100 bags of food
Strack & Van Til is giving North Township 100 bags of food
Strack & Van Til is giving North Township 100 bags of food
Strack & Van Til is giving North Township 100 bags of food
Nicole Matusik and Tim Bodnar host a drive-up wedding
Nicole Matusik and Tim Bodnar host a drive-up wedding
Nicole Matusik and Tim Bodnar host a drive-up wedding
Nicole Matusik and Tim Bodnar host a drive-up wedding
Nicole Matusik and Tim Bodnar host a drive-up wedding
Nicole Matusik and Tim Bodnar host a drive-up wedding
Nicole Matusik and Tim Bodnar host a drive-up wedding
Nicole Matusik and Tim Bodnar host a drive-up wedding
Nicole Matusik and Tim Bodnar host a drive-up wedding
Nicole Matusik and Tim Bodnar host a drive-up wedding
Nicole Matusik and Tim Bodnar host a drive-up wedding
Nicole Matusik and Tim Bodnar host a drive-up wedding
Nicole Matusik and Tim Bodnar host a drive-up wedding
Nicole Matusik and Tim Bodnar host a drive-up wedding
Nicole Matusik and Tim Bodnar host a drive-up wedding
Nicole Matusik and Tim Bodnar host a drive-up wedding
Gallery
.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!