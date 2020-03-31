Road projects could pave way for new development

Dammarell said the roadwork will be completed in two phases. The focus of the first phase will be a stretch of 69th between Mississippi and Meadow View Lane.

Work for the second phase will take place from Meadow View Lane to Colorado Street, and a roundabout will be created at the Colorado Street intersection.

“Phase one will be complete in December of 2020, and phase two will commence in the spring of 2021 with completion in late fall of 2021,” Dammarell said.

Residents will have access to their homes at all times during the construction, but the corridor will be closed to through traffic.

“Drivers are encouraged to seek alternative routes including a detour route that will be posted during construction,” Dammarell said.

The roadwork and sewer extension is necessary for new development to occur along 69th Avenue.

Becknell Industrial wants to start construction as early as April 1 for a new 617,000-square-foot building it will lease to AMI LLC.

Paul Thurston, of Becknell Industrial, said there will be about $33 million in hard costs associated with the creation of the new building.