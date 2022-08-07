Sanitary improvement projects in the works

HOBART — Lake County could provide financial assistance to a sanitary sewer project planned in Hobart.

The city’s Sanitary District and Redevelopment Commission are planning a south side sewer extension, which would add a new trunk sanitary sewer south of 61st Avenue near Colorado Street. The goal is to eventually reach the Ainsworth area with sanitary sewer service.

Mayor Brian Snedecor said Lake County could provide about $3 million toward the project.

“They are interested in providing us assistance with the south side sewer extension,” Snedecor said. “It will either be a four-year or five-year agreement.”

The project is expected to provide multiple benefits. City Engineer Phil Gralik said it could eliminate septic systems by expanding sanitary service to areas where it doesn’t yet exist. The work also could help promote new development.

The City Council on Wednesday approved a resolution authorizing Snedecor to enter into an interlocal agreement with Lake County. Snedecor said the matter heads to the Lake County Board of Commissioners, and that panel will decide if the funding will be distributed over four or five years.

“They understand the expansion of the sewer is an important step for our city,” Snedecor said.

That wasn’t the only sanitary sewer issue that went before the council Wednesday.

The panel gave final approval to increase sanitary sewer fees over the next two years to help fund major projects in the city. The average residential sewer bill in Hobart is currently $54.35 per month for about 4,000 gallons of flow. The cost will increase to $60.47 in 2023 and then $66.58 in 2024 for the same usage.

The council also approved a bond issue to finance the $45 million worth of work that will take place. That includes the replacement of Hobart’s main lift station.

The lift station project will increase the facility’s wet weather capacity, and it includes pump and control replacement as well as new electrical systems, transformers, HVAC system, safety improvements, equipment security and other site improvements.

The existing lift station was established in the late 1980s, and facilities of that kind are typically built for about 20 years of service. Officials are concerned there could be an environmental emergency if there is a catastrophic failure at the lift station.

Upcoming work also includes the installation of a 30-inch diameter force main from the lift station to a connection point with the Gary Sanitary District.

The addition of a new force main increases efficiency, allows for better maintenance, reduces risk and reduces pump size and cost, officials said.

Hobart could close on the bond issue by the end of the month, and the lift station work could start in January or February of 2023 and conclude in the winter of 2025.