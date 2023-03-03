HOBART — Driving though Hobart could get a little tricky in coming months: Several major road projects are planned this construction season.

“This summer is going to be miserable,” City Engineer Phil Gralik told the City Council on Wednesday.

Gralik said the Indiana Department of Transportation could seek bids this month for a project to take Colorado Street over the railroad tracks near 69th Avenue.

He said a contract could be awarded in May for the overpass work, and a crew would then start mobilizing at the site.

“Colorado Street will close at that time,” Gralik said.

During a community meeting about the project last year, officials said they anticipate a 12- to 18-month construction period for the overpass.

When finished, the overpass is expected to bring a variety of enhancements, including preventing trains from blocking traffic on Colorado Street. Officials said the overpass also is needed as more development comes to Hobart.

Another INDOT project could start next month around the Colorado Street-U.S. 30 intersection, Gralik said. Improvements are planned for Colorado Street from the back of Sam’s Club to the Home Depot entrance.

The road will be restricted to one lane throughout the project, which is expected to “take most of the construction season,” he said.

He said INDOT is expected to seek bids next month for the replacement of the Ind. 51 bridge over Deep River. The bridge is south of St. Mary Medical Center on 61st Avenue.

Gralik said the road could close there in late June or early July and reopen around Thanksgiving.

In addition to that bridge, Hobart is collaborating with Lake County to replace the Wisconsin Street bridge. That work could start in the fall.

“When they’re done with the bridge, it will be spring of next year,” Gralik said.

The city initially intended to start construction this year for a roundabout at 61st Avenue and Marcella Boulevard, but that has been delayed because of the other roadwork in coming months.

“We moved heaven and earth almost to move (the roundabout) project back a year,” Gralik said.

City Councilman Josh Huddlestun expressed concerns about getting around Hobart when several main roads are closed.

Gralik suggested that motorists use Mississippi Street or County Line Road to travel north and south in the community during the roadwork closures.

Huddlestun said using County Line Road could become challenging around the fall, when many people visit the County Line Orchard.

The city is expected to post updates about upcoming roadwork at hobartimprovements.com.