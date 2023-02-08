HOBART — The sun beat down on the last remaining chunks of ice, and the earth began to soften — sure signs the maple trees at Deep River County Park were ready.

Deep River Park Technician T.J. Wood hammered the small metal spile into a sugar maple.

Immediately a clear liquid began to drip out — watery with just a hint of sweetness — sap.

Every year Deep River's small team taps hundreds of sugar and silver maple trees, drilling through the bark before hammering in the spile and attaching a metal bucket to collect the valuable liquid.

With a price tag of almost $2,000 a barrel, producing pure maple syrup is an expensive and labor-intensive process. Dave Flood, manager of historical properties at Deep River, said it takes about 40 gallons of sap to produce one gallon of syrup. That's because when the sap is drawn from the tree, it has a sugar concentration of about 4%, give or take. Maple syrup has to have a sugar concentration of 60% — any lower and the syrup will go bad, any higher and it will caramelize.

To hit that 60% sugar content, the sap's water has to evaporate. Though the park has incorporated some updated technology, Deep River's evaporation process is similar to the one Indigenous tribes have been using for thousands of years. The park's "Sugar Shack" located in an old barn contains a large metal basin called an evaporator. Sap is pumped into the evaporator while a fire is built beneath it. The sap has to get up to about 212 degrees; as it boils, the water evaporates, leaving behind caramelized sugar. Deep River Park Manager Walter Donald said the process takes about 8-10 hours.

Because most of the heat is concentrated around the evaporator, staying in the old barn, Donald said feeding the hungry flame can be a chilly process, but at least there is a smell of sweetness in the air.

Donald, who's been boiling sap at Deep River for 25 years, said passersby used to think the sugar shack was on fire because of all the steam that comes out of it. Now the park calls the local fire station in advance and posts a "building not on fire" sign outside.

"If you look at this sap, it just looks like water, it tastes pretty much like water, but if you boil it down, you get something else out of it," Flood said. "It's good to teach kids that the food that you eat; it's not just something you go out and pick up."

Deep River will host about 1,000 students for various educational programs throughout the year, and each will get a bottle of syrup. Park Technician Taylr McCabe said kids are "mind-blown" when they see the entire maple syrup production process.

Flood will tell students to look at the bottle of syrup they have at home, write down the many ingredients and additives and then compare it to the syrup at Deep River, which has one ingredient — maple syrup.

"Real maple syrup is much better than the stuff you get at the stores," Flood said.

Deep River Park has been tapping trees for over 40 years; they give the syrup to school groups, sell it at the park store and, most importantly, use it during the Maple Syrup Time celebration. During the annual event, reenactors dressed as French voyagers boil the sap over outdoor flames, groups tour the sugar shack and park staff lead tree-tapping demonstrations. Held on March 11, 12, 18 and 19, Flood said Maple Syrup Time has become the park's biggest event.

Before colonization, Indigenous tribes like the Miami and the Potawatomi produced maple syrup in Northwest Indiana. Though methods differ among tribes, according to the Citizen Potawatomi Nation website, traditional tapping can be done by making shallow cuts with an ax, inserting a cedar spile and collecting the sap with a birch bark container. The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi, headquartered in Dowagiac, Michigan, continues to collect sap and produce syrup.

The majority of maple syrup-producing states are located further north, Flood said, adding that "Indiana is kind of on the fringe."

Sap can only be harvested at a specific time of year, when temperatures are fluctuating above and below freezing. However, the sap production process begins much earlier.

In the summer, tree leaves use photosynthesis to convert sunlight into sugar, the tree's source of energy. As temperatures get colder and leaves drop, the sugar migrates to the tree's trunk and is stored in the form of sap. In late winter and early spring, when days start to get warmer, trees sucks the sap up; however, the sap flows back down when the temperature drops at night. Once the weather stays consistently warm the spiles will start to run dry because the tree is using the energy-packed sap to produce buds.

"There's a real science to this," Flood remarked. "These processes have been around for a long time. ... They have machines that will do it faster, but it's still the same process."

