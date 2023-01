Slain Hobart women remembered for "infectious smile" and "amazing heart"; no suspects as of yet, police say

Destiny Jackson and Nazirah Muhammad Anyone with information on the killing of Destiny Jackson, right, and Nazirah Muhammad can contact FBI GRIT Agent Lt. Nicholas Wardrip, 219‐94…

HOBART — The families of two young women who were found shot Nov. 4 in a Hobart apartment complex shared with police the impacts their loved ones had on their lives, according to a statement from Hobart police.

Destiny Jackson, 20, was remembered as a person who "loved so easily and forgave so easily" an had an "amazing heart," and Nazirah Muhammad, 19, was remembered for her "infectious smile" and as a "happy person who would make everyone laugh," according to a statement from the Hobart police.

In statements to police, the women's families said Jackson was the youngest of eight children, and was very close with her niece and nephew. Muhammad previously modeled and was a talented dancer.

Police are searching for the person or people responsible for the deaths of Jackson and Muhammad, Capt. James Gonzales said. They are calling on the public to share any tips and bring justice to the families.

"Destiny and Nazirah’s lives were brutally and selfishly taken by individual(s) who lack respect for humanity and should be held accountable for their actions," Gonzales said. "[Their] lives were prematurely taken from their families and friends."

Police arrived around 3:30 p.m. Nov. 4 to the 400 block of Ruta Drive for a welfare check after Jackson's sister told police she hadn't heard from her in two days, which was out of the ordinary. Jackson's sister attempted to contact her by phone, FaceTime and Facebook Messenger without success, Gonzales said.

Each woman was shot multiple times, according to the Lake County coroner's office. Gonzales said police do not have suspects in the killings.

The investigation is active. Anyone with information can contact FBI GRIT Agent Lt. Nicholas Wardrip, 219‐942‐4485 or nwardrip@cityofhobart.org; or Detective Cpl. Michael Gallagher, 219‐942‐4991 or mgallagher@cityofhobart.org. All tips and information will remain anonymous.

