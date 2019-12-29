HOBART — It was a historic night in the city.
Mayor Brian Snedecor on Sunday was sworn in for his fourth consecutive term in office. It’s an accomplishment no other mayor has achieved in Hobart.
“I do appreciate that, and I’m very honored,” Snedecor said to supporters after he and other city leaders took their oaths of office.
Snedecor said his success as mayor is possible because he is surrounded by “good people.”
“I couldn’t do this job and I can guarantee you I wouldn’t be standing before you tonight” without the efforts of the City Council, Board of Public Works and Safety and Clerk Treasurer Deb Longer, Snedecor said.
He said Hobart has an “amazing team,” and the municipality’s department heads are devoted to serving the community and bringing growth to city.
As Snedecor thanked others for helping him serve the city, other Hobart officials said he deserves the credit for what he’s accomplished.
“He’s way too humble,” City Councilman Josh Huddlestun said.
Although Snedecor was celebrating his fourth consecutive term, Councilmen Mark Kopil and Christopher Wells were being sworn in for the first time.
Kopil said he’s looking forward to serving the city, and his parents taught him the importance of helping others.
“That’s what it’s all about,” Kopil said.
Wells said he is “just so happy” to be in the position to work for the city in which he’s lived for decades.
As the new year approaches, city leaders believe there are several projects that will bring progress to the community.
That includes the ongoing Third Street bridge replacement. Hobart also plans to start widening and reconstructing 69th Avenue in 2020.
The Hobart City Pool property is expected to be enhanced next year. The bath house and concession stand there will be remodeled, and a park also could be constructed at the pool property
In addition to planning for those projects, there also are some challenges the city will face in 2020, Councilman Dave Vinzant said. That includes pending property tax assessment appeals.
“This is the best group of people I can imagine” to face those issues," Vinzant said.
The Rev. Sam Abbott, of the South Lake Worship Center, offered some advice for city administration as they prepare for their terms in office.
He urged them to serve with enthusiasm. He also told officials their jobs are about helping others and not the money that’s earned from the positions.
“There’s a satisfaction you don’t get from a paycheck,” Abbott said.