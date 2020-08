SUV destroyed after catching fire, officials say; none injured

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HOBART — Fire crews responded to the scene of an SUV ablaze Monday afternoon on the St. Mary Medical Center property in Hobart.

Hobart firefighters were called out to the scene just before 4 p.m. after a driver pulled over in a St. Mary manager parking lot off of State Road 51 having noticed first smoke, then flames coming from the SUV's center console.

John Reitz, assistant chief for the Hobart Fire Department, said the driver "wisely" parked the vehicle away from others and attempted unsuccessfully to extinguish the fire.

The vehicle was fully engulfed by the time firefighters arrived on the scene, Reitz said.

No one was injured in the fire, though the vehicle was a total loss, Reitz said.

