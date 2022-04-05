'The ramifications of this will be devastating': Hobart residents oppose industrial complex ahead of public hearing

HOBART — Pilar Garcia moved to the Region from Chicago "in search of a better life." The home she purchased in the Eagle Creek subdivision should be completed this fall; however her view of quiet cornfields could be replaced by an industrial complex.

Garcia said she was "alarmed" when she learned about the proposed development, which would include six buildings that would have about 2 million square feet of space in total. She said she fears increased truck traffic and nearby manufacturing may impact both her home's property value and her son's health.

“My son is immunocompromised, so anytime you are going to add more air pollution, he gets triggered." Garcia said, explaining that her son has Lyme disease. “With everything going on, I am not sure how long we will be in the neighborhood.”

Garcia is not alone in her opposition. The Hobart Plan Commission held a public hearing for the project at the start of February where many residents voiced concerns. After the meeting, the "No Re-Zone" Facebook page was created. With a little over 280 followers, the page's intro describes it as an "information clearinghouse" for residents. The group also created an online petition opposing the development, which had received just over 900 signatures as of Monday evening.

Run by about a dozen core members, the No Re-Zone group has plastered the nearby area with yard signs and flyers. Members have a multitude of concerns, ranging from visual pollution to the potential for increased flooding.

"The area is like a gateway point to our city, and I just feel like this development has not taken into consideration the health and the happiness to the citizens who live here,” resident Myra Cseke said. “We would really like to have a community that is thriving and attracting more families.”

Becknell Industrial is asking the city to rezone about 156 acres of land at 61st Avenue and Colorado Street. The property currently has a residential classification and Becknell wants it to have a light manufacturing zoning. The industrial complex would bring about $2 million of investment to Hobart.

City Planner Ross Pietrzak said the design is "strictly conceptual" at this point. If the land is rezoned, Becknell will submit a site plan, which will also go before the Plan Commission.

The Plan Commission is holding a public hearing for the rezone April 7, and the Hobart City Council will make the final zoning decision.

'Beautiful natural area'

Used primarily for corn and soybeans, the land is lined with trees along the east side and contains a stream that is a tributary of Deep River. Joseph Conn, former Hobart City Council candidate, said the prospect of an industrial development that close to the stream is concerning because Deep River is connected to Lake George, which ultimately feeds Lake Michigan, "and that is our drinking water."

"It is just beautiful natural area up there, and if you have a bunch of trucks with leaking fumes, all of that is going to wash right into Deep River," Conn said.

There are also a number of surrounding residents that still use well systems, Conn said.

On a rainy March afternoon, Conn looked across the field Becknell hopes to develop and noted the many puddles that had formed. Even with the project's proposed stormwater ponds, Conn worries that the increased number of impervious surfaces will worsen the flooding that already occurs at Deep River.

The surrounding area also contains a number of parcels that are protected, including the Indiana Dunes National Park's Hobart Prairie Grove Trails, land that Save the Dunes, the National Park and a number of other organizations have partnered to restore to a bur oak savanna, ideal for wildflowers and native pollinators.

Jennifer Williams lives in the Amber Creek subdivision, which would sit directly across from the complex. She said her two children have enjoyed the natural areas surrounding their home, frequently exploring deer tracks and turtle migrations.

"We have a nice little neighborhood. We are all family, we are all friends, we watch out for one another," Williams said. "Becknell's developments look like cement prisons. ... The ramifications of this will be devastating."

Becknell created the NorthWind Crossings park in Hobart in 2005. The park is located on 200 acres immediately off Interstate 65 at the 61st Avenue exit, Becknell has continued to add buildings to the project over the years. The gray, box-like buildings sit just behind the Meadows subdivision.

Garcia said the berms Becknell created to provide a screen between the Meadows and the development are not very effective.

According to plan

Ethan Frisch, a senior project engineer with Becknell Services, has said the buildings would be set back about 325 feet from the community to the north and 515 feet from the western neighborhood. Current plans include berms that are 8-feet-tall and 48-feet-deep.

Under Hobart's current comprehensive plan, most of the land Becknell is eyeing is designated industrial. The strip along 61st Avenue is shown as being "Office/Service," which Pietrzak said is essentially a transition area. Current Becknell plans show the berm set back about 60 feet from the road, with a stormwater pond behind it.

The comprehensive plan was released in 2016. Hobart is currently working with The Lakota Group to craft a new plan, a process that Pietrzak said will likely open up to public comment this spring and summer. The city hopes to approve the final draft Jan. 1, 2023.

Conn would like to see Becknell's development paused until the new comprehensive plan is finalized, but Pietrzak said that because Becknell submitted the request under the current master plan "that is the plan we have to operate under."

"I understand that it is in the master plan. ... It may have been OK at some point, but it is not OK now. There is too much residential development around here for this to work peacefully, but on top of that, it is just a lack of imagination. We need to find a better way to use this land other than just putting up a bunch of concrete boxes," Conn said. "Put this project on hold until we can revisit that master plan and get public input into this process because I can guarantee you almost no one knew that the master plan for this area was to rezone this into manufacturing."

