Third Street bridge on pace to reopen soon

HOBART — Construction remains prevalent in Hobart with several projects in various stages.
The Third Street bridge replacement is substantially completed, and the city was hoping the structure could be open to traffic this week, City Engineer Phil Gralik said.
As the bridge work wrapped up, construction moved to a streetscape project in that area.
Gralik said that involved installing a raised crosswalk and the addition of a gateway at the west side of the bridge construction area.
“We waited for those until the bridge contractor was out of the way,” Gralik said.
He said Hobart “did all we could” to have the bridge open to traffic before work recently started for a stormwater management and beautification project in the downtown area.
That project has closed portions of Center, Front and Main streets north of Second Street.
Gralik said Grimmer Construction, which is handling the project, had planned to start the work in February, but the contractor agreed to delay the work because of the Third Street bridge project.
“They had to start that project by no later than Aug. 24 so that they could be sure that they got the roads paved before winter,” Gralik said. “Any further delays and we would risk either having gravel roads through winter or just keeping them closed during winter.”
He said Center, Front and Main streets are scheduled to reopen around the middle of November.
As that project progresses, Colorado Street has been paved from 73rd Avenue to the city’s southern limits, Mayor Brian Snedecor said.
“They’ve got both lanes done now,” Snedecor said.
The city also has seen substantial completion of work on Sixth Street as well as the Eighth Street Safe Routes to School project.
Gralik said roadwork also is scheduled for Woodland Court, Softwood Drive, Lake Park Avenue, 34th Place and in the Hillman Heights area.
