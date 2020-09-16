Third Street bridge on pace to reopen soon

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HOBART — Construction remains prevalent in Hobart with several projects in various stages.

The Third Street bridge replacement is substantially completed, and the city was hoping the structure could be open to traffic this week, City Engineer Phil Gralik said.

As the bridge work wrapped up, construction moved to a streetscape project in that area.

Gralik said that involved installing a raised crosswalk and the addition of a gateway at the west side of the bridge construction area.

“We waited for those until the bridge contractor was out of the way,” Gralik said.

He said Hobart “did all we could” to have the bridge open to traffic before work recently started for a stormwater management and beautification project in the downtown area.

That project has closed portions of Center, Front and Main streets north of Second Street.

Gralik said Grimmer Construction, which is handling the project, had planned to start the work in February, but the contractor agreed to delay the work because of the Third Street bridge project.