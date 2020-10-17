 Skip to main content
Traffic backed up by Southlake Mall due to crash
Hobart Crash

Hobart police respond to a crash on U.S. 30 by the intersection at Mississippi Street. 

 Marc Chase, The Times

HOBART — A crash has tied up traffic on U.S. 30 in Hobart Saturday afternoon. 

Around 3:45 p.m. a crash near the intersection of U.S. 30 and Mississippi Street caused traffic to be stopped in the eastbound lanes, an eyewitness reported. 

Hobart police and an ambulance responded to the wreck, which appears to include a passenger car and pickup truck. It is unknown at this time if anyone was injured and Hobart public safety officials were not immediately reachable for more information. 

